Watch Brands Tsar Bomba & Henri Sandoz to Debut New Models at JCK Las Vegas

One watch, infinite possibilities. Tsar Bomba's Dark Matter Series Tsar Bomba Design Studio components displayed with interchangeable straps, bezels, and hardware, showcasing the brand’s modular customization system. Interchangeable Tsar Bomba Dark Matter Series watch components arranged to showcase the brand’s modular system, featuring multiple straps, bezels, and crown pieces. A Tsar Bomba Atomic Series full ceramic timepiece paired with the Spirit of Ecstasy, highlighting the brand’s bold design in a luxury automotive setting.

Watch brands Tsar Bomba and Henri Sandoz announce a 50% acquisition partnership and debut collaborative models in the JCK 2026 Timepieces section.

This year's JCK presence represents a major investment in our retail partners and in the future of both brands. We are entering a new era of opportunity for retailers.” — Steven Lan, CEO of Tsar Bomba Watches

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tsar Bomba and Henri Sandoz will both exhibit in the new Timepieces section at the JCK Las Vegas Show from May 29 to June 1, marking a significant milestone for each brand as they expand their presence in the U.S. watch and jewelry market. The 2026 show represents a major step forward: Henri Sandoz will exhibit at JCK for the first time, while Tsar Bomba will debut a dramatically expanded 20 by 20 destination style booth, upgrading from its previous small space on the main show floor.This year’s exhibition follows Tsar Bomba’s recent acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Henri Sandoz, a partnership that unites Swiss heritage with modern engineering innovation. As part of this collaboration, select Henri Sandoz models launching at JCK will incorporate elements of Tsar Bomba’s patented Quick Release technology, adapted through a design lens that aligns with Henri Sandoz’s refined and classic aesthetic. These co‑developed models represent the first visible outcome of the brands’ shared engineering roadmap.For Tsar Bomba, the move into a 20 by 20 booth signals a major investment in the U.S. market and a commitment to supporting retailers with deeper product storytelling, immersive brand experiences, and expanded merchandising opportunities. Retailers will be able to explore the brand’s latest collections, including hands‑on demonstrations of its patented Quick Release system, which allows rapid interchangeability of bezels, straps, and crown covers.Henri Sandoz, founded in 1870 and recognized as one of Switzerland’s historic watchmaking houses, will introduce its Swiss made collections to U.S. retailers in a dedicated JCK environment for the first time. The brand’s presence in the new Timepieces section reflects a renewed global strategy and a significant investment in U.S. distribution.The expansion of both brands into the U.S., Caribbean, and travel retail markets continues to be led by Ignition Brandery , the strategic brand building firm responsible for Tsar Bomba’s rapid growth across the Western Hemisphere. Ignition Brandery will also oversee the introduction and commercial rollout of the new Henri Sandoz collections, ensuring both brands achieve strong retail penetration and long‑term market success.“This year’s JCK presence represents a major investment in our retail partners and in the future of both brands,” said Steven Lan, CEO at Tsar Bomba. “With Tsar Bomba expanding into a destination level booth and Henri Sandoz exhibiting at JCK for the first time, plus the debut of our first collaborative models, we are entering a new era of opportunity for retailers.”Retailers can visit Tsar Bomba at Booth BELLINI-2 and Henri Sandoz at Booth TITIAN-2203-1, both located in the Timepieces section. Appointments may be scheduled in advance by contacting Ignition Brandery.ABOUT TSAR BOMBATsar Bomba is a global watch brand known for its bold design language, advanced engineering, and use of high-performance materials. The brand’s patented Quick Release system, enabling rapid interchangeability of bezels, straps, and crown covers, has set a new standard for modular watch design. With a rapidly growing international presence, Tsar Bomba creates watches that combine durability, precision, and modern aesthetics.ABOUT HENRI SANDOZFounded in 1870, Henri Sandoz is one of Switzerland’s historic watchmaking houses, known for its precision, craftsmanship, and enduring design philosophy. Its collections embody the brand’s commitment to Swiss technical excellence and refined aesthetics. With more than 150 years of heritage, Henri Sandoz continues to represent the discipline, beauty, and engineering rigor that define Swiss horology.ABOUT IGNITION BRANDERYIgnition Brandery is a brand-building and market development firm specializing in the expansion of emerging and innovative watch and jewelry brands across the United States, Caribbean, and Travel-Retail sectors. As the driving force behind Tsar Bomba’s rapid growth in these markets, Ignition Brandery will also lead the introduction and commercial rollout of the new Henry Sandoz collections, ensuring both brands achieve strong retail penetration and long‑term market success.Media ContactFor interview requests or to schedule a meeting at JCK, please contact Andrew Jones at Ignition Brandery.

Tsar Bomba Light Matter Series Sapphire Crystal and Chronite case.

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