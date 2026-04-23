Idaho Humanities Council Honors Three Outstanding Educators for Excellence in Humanities Education

Students cheering past award winner

Idaho Humanities Council names Fremouw, Clements, and Darlinton as Outstanding Educators, honoring excellence in humanities teaching across Idaho.

These educators exemplify the power of the humanities. They do more than teach subject matter, they cultivate empathy, critical thinking, curiosity, and compassion in the next generation of Idahoans.” — David Pettyjohn, Executive Director, Idaho Humanities Council

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Idaho Humanities Council is proud to announce the recipients of its Hester Spackman Outstanding Humanities Educator Award , recognizing exceptional Idaho educators who demonstrate excellence in humanities instruction and inspire students to engage thoughtfully with the human experience through literature, history, ethics, storytelling, and culture.The 2026 Outstanding Educator Award recipients are:• Abby Fremouw, Third Grade Teacher, Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities, Coeur d'Alene• Ashli Clements, Educator, Hawthorne Middle School, Pocatello• Nicholas Darlinton, Teacher, Ridgevue High School, CaldwellThe Idaho Humanities Council believes the humanities help us better understand ourselves, one another, and the world we share. Through the Hester Spackman Outstanding Humanities Educator Award, the Council celebrates educators who bring those values to life in their classrooms and communities. “Each of these educators exemplifies the transformative power of the humanities,” said David Pettyjohn, Executive Director of the Idaho Humanities Council. “They do more than teach subject matter—they cultivate empathy, critical thinking, curiosity, and compassion in the next generation of Idahoans.”About the HonoreesAbby Fremouw was recognized for transforming her elementary classroom into a “humanities laboratory” where empathy and storytelling are central to learning. Through initiatives such as her Kindness 101 Club, reflection journals, and literature-based discussions, she helps students engage deeply with moral reflection, emotional understanding, and global perspectives. Her work has fostered a culture of compassion that extends beyond her classroom into the broader school community.Ashli Clements was honored for creating a rigorous and welcoming classroom where students engage thoughtfully with history, literature, and global issues. Through lessons on the Holocaust and service-learning projects connected to classroom texts, she challenges students to reflect on shared humanity and empowers them to act as compassionate, engaged citizens in their communities and beyond.Nicholas Darlinton was recognized for his exceptional humanities instruction and leadership in Idaho’s literary community. At Ridgevue High School, he challenges students to think beyond their own experiences and engage deeply with diverse perspectives through literature and writing. Beyond the classroom, he has served for more than a decade as director of Idaho’s Scholastic Writing Awards and as a founding board member of Death Rattle Literary.The Idaho Humanities Council’s Hester Spackman Outstanding Humanities Educator Award honors teachers who embody the Council’s guiding principles: that the humanities should be accessible to all, that every story contributes to a deeper understanding of the human experience, and that engaging with diverse perspectives fosters empathy, curiosity, and connection.

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