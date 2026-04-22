HawgFest 2026 Returns to Carlsbad as Major Multi-Day Festival Driving Tourism

Official promotional artwork for HawgFest 2026 in Carlsbad, New Mexico

The 11-day HawgFest 2026 event brings live music, vendors, and community programming to Carlsbad, boosting regional tourism and local activity

CARLSBAD, NM, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 HawgFest festival is set to return to Carlsbad, New Mexico, a key destination in southeastern New Mexico, from April 23 through May 3. The event spans 11 days and brings live entertainment, community events, and increased activity expected to draw visitors from across the region. Organized by Carlsbad Live, LLC, HawgFest has grown into one of the largest multi-day events in southeastern New Mexico.What began as a motorcycle rally has developed into a multi-day festival that now draws visitors from across New Mexico and beyond. With the event continuing to expand in 2026, it is expected to bring more foot traffic and activity to Carlsbad throughout its run, contributing to local businesses and the broader tourism economy.Hosted at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts Center and surrounding festival grounds, HawgFest has evolved into a family-friendly event that reaches beyond a single venue. Activity extends into local businesses, restaurants, and surrounding areas. The event builds over its full 11-day schedule.Throughout the event, HawgFest 2026 will feature dual music stages with continuous live performances, along with a large-scale carnival operating daily. Attendees can expect live music, food vendors, artisan booths, and cultural programming that reflects the character of the region.The festival is structured around two major periods:-The opening weekend, April 23 through April 26, will showcase country and rock performances.-The second featured segment, HawgFest “Herencia,” runs April 30 through May 2 and highlights Hispanic heritage through Tejano, Norteño, and regional Mexican music.Community partnerships remain a key part of the event. Organizations such as the Lions Club of Carlsbad, United Way of Eddy County, and Special Olympics New Mexico contribute to operations and programming, supporting accessibility and community involvement.HawgFest also plays a role in local tourism. Visitors are encouraged to explore Carlsbad attractions and nearby destinations through the city’s official visitor resources.Local businesses across Carlsbad are preparing for increased visitor activity during the event. Among them, Bud Board Dispensary, a licensed New Mexico cannabis retailer, is preparing for higher demand during HawgFest. Visitors looking for Bud Board Dispensary locations in Carlsbad can find more information here.While HawgFest itself is a general entertainment event, visitors are reminded to follow all applicable local and state laws during their stay. New Mexico permits adult-use purchases for individuals 21 and older through licensed retailers, though public consumption is not permitted at standard festival events.Event organizers note that HawgFest’s continued expansion reflects ongoing efforts to position Carlsbad as a destination for large-scale events and tourism. By combining live music, cultural programming, and community partnerships, the festival continues to grow its regional and national visibility.For official event updates, artist announcements, and scheduling information, visitors can reference the event organizer’s website

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