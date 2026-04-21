Thomas Haren Appointed to EPA Science Advisory Board, Bringing Agricultural Expertise to National Policy Discussions

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGPROfessionals Founder and CEO Thomas Haren has been appointed to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Science Advisory Board (SAB) and its Agricultural Sciences Committee, positioning a leading voice from production agriculture at the center of federal scientific and regulatory guidance. Announced by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, the Science Advisory Board is a federally mandated, independent body responsible for providing objective scientific advice to the EPA on environmental policy, risk assessment, and regulatory decisions.A Board Shaping National Environmental PolicyHaren joins a distinguished group of experts from across the country, including scientists, economists, engineers, and policy leaders from universities, regulatory agencies, and private industry. Together, the appointees represent a broad and multidisciplinary cross-section of expertise, ensuring that EPA decisions are informed by rigorous science, practical experience, and real-world application across sectors, including agriculture, energy, water systems, and public health.Elevating Agriculture in Scientific ReviewWithin the SAB, the Agricultural Sciences Committee plays a critical role in evaluating how environmental regulations intersect with modern food production. The committee addresses issues such as water quality, nutrient management, land use, emissions, and sustainability, areas where policy decisions directly impact farmers, ranchers, and the broader food system. Haren’s appointment brings hands-on agricultural experience into these discussions, ensuring that regulatory frameworks are informed not only by theory but by the operational realities of modern agriculture.A Career Built at the Intersection of Agriculture and PolicyThomas Haren is the Founder and CEO of AGPROfessionals, a nationally recognized consulting and real estate firm specializing in large-scale livestock operations, dairies, and complex agricultural assets.Over the course of his career, Haren has worked extensively with producers, investors, and stakeholders on projects involving environmental compliance, facility development, and agricultural infrastructure. His expertise spans valuation, brokerage, and consulting on some of the most sophisticated agricultural operations in the United States.Through AGPROfessionals, Haren has consistently advanced a model of agriculture that is both highly productive and grounded in responsible resource management.“Agriculture is one of the most regulated and scientifically advanced industries in the country, yet too often the practical realities of food production are misunderstood,” said Haren. “I’m honored to serve on the Science Advisory Board and the Agricultural Sciences Committee. I look forward to contributing a perspective rooted in real-world agriculture. Sound policy depends on sound science, but it also depends on understanding how that science is applied on the ground every day.”Supporting EPA’s MissionThe SAB was established by Congress to provide independent scientific review of EPA actions, helping ensure that regulations are grounded in credible, peer-reviewed science.The Agricultural Sciences Committee further supports this mission by focusing on the intersection of environmental protection and agricultural production, an area of growing importance as the nation balances food security, natural resource management, and economic sustainability.EPA leadership has emphasized that the newly appointed board will deliver transparent, evidence-based recommendations to guide decision-making and strengthen public trust in environmental policy.About AGPROfessionalsAGPROfessionals is a leading agricultural consulting firm providing facility design and engineering, regulatory compliance, agronomy, planning and permitting, real estate, advocacy, public relations, and marketing services for livestock producers, associations, and agribusinesses across the United States. The firm specializes in complex agricultural operations, offering strategic insight that supports both operational success and long-term sustainability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.