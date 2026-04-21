Libraries Without Borders US Celebrates National Library Week and World Book Day with Week-Long Literacy Campaign

Multi-day partnership programming with Richmond Public Library and local organizations brings free books and literacy programming to families across the city

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libraries Without Borders US (LWB US) is marking National Library Week (April 19–25) and UNESCO’s World Book and Copyright Day (April 23) with a series of free community events across Richmond, Virginia. From April 17 through April 23, LWB US and its partners will host book giveaways, storytime programming, a children’s book festival, and a culminating celebration that convenes Richmond’s literacy leaders under one roof.

The campaign carries forward a simple conviction: when people think of literacy in Richmond, they should think beyond libraries and schools. Museums, nonprofits, and community organizations are doing powerful work that often goes unrecognized. This week is an opportunity to change that.

“This year’s National Library Week theme is ‘Find Your Joy,’ and that’s exactly what we’re building toward,” said Dr. Lovesun Parent, Executive Director of LWB US. “Joy is a child choosing their own book for the first time. Joy is a family walking into a library branch and feeling like it belongs to them. We want every event this week to open that door a little wider.”

The week kicks off on Thursday, April 17, with an enrichment event for families affected by incarceration, hosted in partnership with Assisting Families of Inmates (AFOI). The evening includes a book giveaway and marks LWB US’s deepening investment in reaching families at the margins of Richmond’s literacy ecosystem.

On Monday and Tuesday, April 20–21, LWB US partners with Richmond Public Library for storytime and book giveaway programming at three branches: East End, Broad Rock, and Hull Street. These branches serve some of Richmond’s highest-need communities, and each event is designed to be zero-barrier: no registration, no cost, no strings attached. Just books and connection.

Tuesday, April 21, also brings the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia’s (BHMVA) Children’s Book Festival, where LWB US will facilitate interactive bookmark stations. The festival theme, “100 Years of Black History / Arthur Ashe,” connects literacy to cultural heritage in a way that matters deeply to the communities LWB US serves.

The week culminates on or around World Book and Copyright Day, April 23, with an evening celebration that will convene literacy actors, funders, and community leaders to recognize the breadth of literacy work happening across Richmond and to build the institutional relationships needed to sustain it.

About National Library Week and World Book Day

National Library Week, celebrated annually since 1958, is coordinated by the American Library Association. The 2026 theme, “Find Your Joy,” is championed by Honorary Chair Mychal Threets, an award-winning librarian, author, and host of “Reading Rainbow.” Special observances during the week include Right to Read Day (April 20), National Library Workers Day (April 21), National Library Outreach Day (April 22), and Take Action for Libraries Day (April 23). World Book and Copyright Day, designated by UNESCO, is celebrated globally on April 23. The date honors the legacies of William Shakespeare and Miguel de Cervantes and promotes reading, publishing, and the protection of intellectual property worldwide.

About Libraries Without Borders US

Libraries Without Borders US is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that ensures equitable access to information for marginalized communities. We work through institutional partnerships with public library systems and through direct community programming, including early literacy initiatives and culturally affirming book access. In Richmond, LWB US partners with WIC, Richmond Public Library, and community organizations to deliver zero-barrier programming that meets families where they are. LWB US is the U.S. affiliate of Bibliothèques Sans Frontières, one of the world’s leading library-focused nonprofits, operating in over 20 countries.

About Our Partners

Richmond Public Library serves the City of Richmond through nine branch locations, providing free access to books, technology, and programming for all residents.

The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia (BHMVA) is dedicated to the collection, preservation, and interpretation of Virginia’s African American history and culture.

Assisting Families of Inmates (AFOI) provides support services to families affected by incarceration in the Richmond area, including enrichment programming for children and youth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.