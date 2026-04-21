Denver Artist Emmy Anastasia Proves the Power of 'No' with the 100 Rejection Challenge

This painting, originally created in 2023, will be recreated in chalk at the Denver Chalk Art Festival, the first weekend of June 2026

The 100 Rejection Challenge is a lesson in putting yourself out there, It's about not being afraid of rejection, and being brave enough to say : I'm here, and I'm not going anywhere. See me.” — Artist Emmy Anastasia, BEC.

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most professionals fear rejection, Denver artist B. Emerald Cavoto- under the moniker Emmy Anastasia- is actively seeking it out. Currently in the midst of a self-imposed " 100 Rejection Challenge ," Anastasia is proving that persistence is the most vital tool in an artist’s studio. The gamble is paying off: Anastasia has been named an artist for the 2026 Denver Chalk Art Festival , along with upcoming appearances at the Brighton Art Festival and Denver Underground Pride.Anastasia, known for a "clean and bright" watercolor aesthetic she calls "tangible luxury," is using 2026 to transition from the intimacy of the studio to the public heart of the Colorado art scene. Her featured piece for the Denver Chalk Art Festival—a city staple since 2003—will be a massive, pavement-scale reimagining of her celebrated work, The Fox in the Garden. The project marks a significant technical pivot, moving from the fluid transparency of watercolor to the tangible grit of street chalk."The 100 Rejection Challenge is a lesson in putting yourself out there," says Anastasia, " It's about not being afraid of rejection, and being brave enough to say " I'm here, and I'm not going anywhere. See me."The "100 Rejection Challenge" has become a catalyst for a series of high-profile milestones this season, including:Denver Chalk Art Festival: Reimagining garden wildlife on a monumental scale for one of the city's most historic public art events.Brighton Art Festival: Bringing her signature wildlife portraiture and "tangible luxury" aesthetic to the regional stage, highlighting the flora and fauna of the High Plains.Denver Underground Pride (June 5–7): A curated showcase of her Rainbow to my Bones series at Seventh Circle, exploring the vibrant, prismatic foundations of identity.Art for Our Parks Ambassadorship: A commitment to environmental stewardship through the portraiture of resilient species like the bison and black-footed ferret."When the goal is the rejection, suddenly applying to bigger name organizations isn't scary. This has been the biggest lesson in mindset that I could ever hope to have." Anastasia says.Anastasia will be live-painting on the downtown Denver streets during the Chalk Art Festival and will be appearing in person at Underground Pride on Saturday, June 6th. Members of the public and the media are invited to witness the "100 Rejection Challenge" reach its newest, most vibrant chapter.About Emmy Anastasia:Emmy Anastasia is a professional artist based in Denver, Colorado. Her work, centered on the philosophy of "Art for the chapter you’re in," blends high-contrast watercolor and pastels with a focus on anatomy, flora, and fauna. She is a queer-led studio owner and a dedicated ambassador for public land conservation.

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