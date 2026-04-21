InOut Labs' Tim Thoelecke Achieves CSAPA Recertification, Reaffirming Expertise in Drug and Alcohol Program Admin

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Tim Thoelecke, CSAPA, has successfully completed the recertification process for the Certified Substance Abuse Program Administrator (CSAPA) credential.

NORTHFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InOut Labs founder Tim Thoelecke has successfully completed the recertification process for the Certified Substance Abuse Program Administrator (CSAPA) credential, issued by the Certification Commission for Drug and Alcohol Program Professionals ( CCDAPP ). This achievement underscores his ongoing commitment to professional excellence and up-to-date expertise in the administration of federally-mandated drug and alcohol testing programs.The CSAPA credential is held by fewer than 65 professionals nationwide, according to CCDAPP’s current registry — making it one of the most selective designations in the drug and alcohol testing industry.About the CSAPA CredentialThe CSAPA — Certified Substance Abuse Program Administrator — is a national board certification awarded by CCDAPP, an independent, nonprofit corporation dedicated to enhancing the quality and professional knowledge of individuals who provide drug and alcohol testing and related services to the public. Founded in 1997, CCDAPP is the only independent, third-party certification commission operating within the drug and alcohol testing program industry.The CSAPA designation identifies a professional who works across multiple federally-mandated testing programs — encompassing U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) modalities including motor carriers, pipeline, transit, aviation, rail, and the U.S. Coast Guard.It is a true professional certification — not a training certificate — in that it results from a formal assessment of knowledge and skills rather than merely the completion of coursework. Certification commonly results in a recognized designation placed after one's name, such as CSAPA.Earning the CSAPA: Initial Certification RequirementsTo earn the CSAPA designation, candidates must demonstrate a period of professional experience in the drug and alcohol testing field and pass a comprehensive national examination administered by CCDAPP. The CSAPA exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions covering seven major content areas, with an emphasis on basic knowledge, professional judgment, and practical application. The exam is weighted approximately as follows:• Federal Regulations — 25%• Modal Items — 20%• Collection Procedures — 15%• Medical Review Officer (MRO) Topics — 10%• Laboratory Processes — 10%• Alcohol Testing — 10%• Substance Abuse Professional (SAP) / Miscellaneous — 10%Exams are available online through a live, web-based proctoring service, as well as at major industry conferences such as SAPAA, NDASA, DATIA, and the FTA Drug and Alcohol Program Conference.Maintaining the CSAPA: Recertification RequirementsThe CSAPA is a time-limited credential, reflecting Tim Thoelecke has successfully completed the recertification process for the Certified Substance Abuse Program Administrator (CSAPA) credential, issued by the Certification Commission for Drug and Alcohol Program Professionals (CCDAPP). This achievement underscores his ongoing commitment to professional excellence and up-to-date expertise in the administration of federally-mandated drug and alcohol testing programs.The CSAPA credential is held by fewer than 65 professionals nationwide, according to CCDAPP’s current registry — making it one of the most selective designations in the drug and alcohol testing industry.About the CSAPA CredentialThe CSAPA — Certified Substance Abuse Program Administrator — is a national board certification awarded by CCDAPP, an independent, nonprofit corporation dedicated to enhancing the quality and professional knowledge of individuals who provide drug and alcohol testing and related services to the public. Founded in 1997, CCDAPP is the only independent, third-party certification commission operating within the drug and alcohol testing program industry.The CSAPA designation identifies a generalist professional who works across multiple federally-mandated testing programs — encompassing U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) modalities including motor carriers, pipeline, transit, aviation, rail, and the U.S. Coast Guard. Unlike the narrower CDAPA credential, which focuses on a single DOT modality, the CSAPA represents broad, cross-modal proficiency in substance abuse program administration.The CCDAPP certification process is rooted in rigorous standards of minimum competence. It is a true professional certification — not a training certificate — in that it results from a formal assessment of knowledge and skills rather than merely the completion of coursework. Certification commonly results in a recognized designation placed after one's name, such as CSAPA.Earning the CSAPA: Initial Certification RequirementsTo earn the CSAPA designation, candidates must demonstrate a period of professional experience in the drug and alcohol testing field and pass a comprehensive national examination administered by CCDAPP. The CSAPA exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions covering seven major content areas, with an emphasis on basic knowledge, professional judgment, and practical application. The exam is weighted approximately as follows:• Federal Regulations — 25%• Modal Items — 20%• Collection Procedures — 15%• Medical Review Officer (MRO) Topics — 10%• Laboratory Processes — 10%• Alcohol Testing — 10%• Substance Abuse Professional (SAP) / Miscellaneous — 10%Exams are administered online through a live, web-based proctoring service, as well as at major industry conferences such as SAPAA, NDASA, and the FTA Drug and Alcohol Program Conference.Maintaining the CSAPA: Recertification RequirementsThe CSAPA is a time-limited credential, reflecting CCDAPP's commitment to ensuring that certified professionals remain current in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment. To maintain their certification, CSAPAs must earn 24 Continuing Education Credits (CEUs) every three years and submit a recertification application along with documentation of those CEUs prior to the credential's expiration date. Failure to recertify before expiration requires re-examination.This recertification cycle ensures that CSAPA holders like Tim Thoelecke stay fully current with changes in federal regulations, testing protocols, and industry best practices — providing employers and's commitment to ensuring that certified professionals remain current in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment.This recertification cycle ensures that CSAPA holders like Tim Thoelecke stay fully current with changes in federal regulations, testing protocols, and industry best practices — providing employers and program participants with continued confidence in their expertise.“Achieving CSAPA recertification reflects a genuine dedication to staying at the forefront of drug and alcohol program administration,” said Thoelecke. “My commitment to maintaining this credential is direct benefit to the employers, employees, and programs we serve at InOut Labs.”

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