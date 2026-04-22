The Benfield Connection Announces Alliances with S3 – Strategic Speaker Services and Brand Journalism Leader Tim Clark

The Benfield Connection expands its integrated model through two strategic partnerships spanning brand journalism, executive visibility, and speaker placement.

In almost every company we speak with, senior leaders are ready to do more with their communication investments. They want a unified strategy that connects content, visibility, and business outcomes” — Elaine Benfield

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Benfield Connection , a strategic marketing and communications consultancy, today announced partnerships with S3 - Strategic Speaker Services, Inc., and brand journalism leader Tim Clark.S3 has spent more than two decades securing high-impact speaking engagements at the world's top conferences for some of the world’s most respected brands. Clark, former Head of Brand Journalism at SAP and an award-winning pioneer in native advertising and content marketing, is a contributor to Forbes and Fast Company. Clark is known throughout the industry as a transformative storyteller who helps leading brands build visibility and market position at scale.The partnerships strengthen The Benfield Connection’s Content Marketing and Brand Journalism practice by combining editorial rigor with strategic storytelling. Clark’s experience building editorial programs for globally recognized brands adds immediate depth to these capabilities. As a result, brand content and thought leadership are unlocked from company silos to drive measurable results.“In almost every company we speak with, senior leaders are ready to do more with their marketing and communication investments. They want a unified strategy that connects content, visibility, and business outcomes,” said Benfield.By integrating content strategy, speaker’s bureau expertise, analyst relations, and influencer marketing, The Benfield Connection is providing executives and companies with a clear, end-to-end path from idea to measurable visibility and business impact."In today’s challenging media landscape, building brand trust and awareness has never been more critical,” said Clark. "Together with The Benfield Connection, we're helping growth-oriented companies across all market segments tell stories at scale with editorial discipline and smart distribution to drive real results.”The Benfield Connection and S3 will transform speaking opportunities into broader, integrated visibility programs. Senior leaders who secure conference placements through S3 can turn those moments into tailored packages that may include bylined articles, media training, and engagement with analysts and influencers. These efforts are designed to build a sustained presence before, during, and after each event.“Great thought leadership doesn't occur in isolation,” said Lori Zetlin Rosmarin, CEO, S3 – Strategic Speaker Services . “When strategic storytelling and executive visibility align, the impact on a brand becomes significantly greater. Partnering with The Benfield Connection enables our clients to leverage an integrated mix of marketing communications activities to further amplify their speaking engagements.”

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