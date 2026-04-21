BioSteel Fuels the 2026 Sport Chek Mother’s Day Run as Official Hydration Sponsor

Proud to power the 2026 Sport Chek Mother’s Day Run.

Clean hydration, on-course support, and fan-focused activations highlight BioSteel’s presence at one of Canada’s premier community running events

CALGARY, ALBERTA , CANADA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel , the premium hydration and sports nutrition brand trusted by elite athletes, is proud to announce its role as the official hydration sponsor of the 2026 Sport Chek Mother’s Day Run.As part of this partnership, BioSteel will power participants from start to finish with hydration stations positioned throughout the course, ensuring runners stay fueled with clean, zero-sugar electrolytes during one of the country’s most celebrated community fitness events.The Sport Chek Mother’s Day Run brings together thousands of participants each year to celebrate health, community, and giving back. BioSteel’s involvement reinforces its commitment to supporting athletes of all levels—from grassroots participants to elite competitors.“BioSteel has always been committed to supporting athletes and active communities with clean, effective hydration,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel. “The Sport Chek Mother’s Day Run is a powerful celebration of movement, connection, and purpose, and we’re proud to be part of that experience. From on-course hydration to introducing our new Hydration Max lineup, we’re focused on delivering products that help every participant perform and feel their best.”In addition to on-course hydration, BioSteel will engage with participants and spectators through on-site activations, giveaways, and product sampling, delivering an interactive and memorable race-day experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample BioSteel’s new Hydration Max—set to officially launch in June—available in bold new flavours including Mango Chilli, Salty Watermelon, and Pickle Juice, expanding the brand’s lineup with innovative options designed to meet the evolving preferences of today’s athletes.BioSteel’s presence at the event also reflects its strong retail partnership with Sport Chek, where the brand now offers more than 20 SKUs nationwide, spanning hydration, recovery, and performance products. In addition to its core hydration lineup, BioSteel has recently expanded into new supplement categories, including creatine and protein powders, providing athletes with a more complete system to support performance, recovery, and everyday wellness.Participants and supporters can learn more about the event and register at:Together, BioSteel and the Sport Chek Mother’s Day Run are helping create an unforgettable experience centered on performance, community, and celebration.About BioSteelBioSteel is a leading sports hydration and nutrition brand trusted by top athletes, teams, and organizations worldwide. Known for its premium, clean-label products that support optimal performance and recovery, BioSteel offers a wide range of hydration, protein, and recovery solutions designed to fuel athletes at every stage of their journey. With zero sugar and essential electrolytes, BioSteel products deliver clean, effective hydration without compromise

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