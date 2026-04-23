Singlepane Launches ScoutAI, a Conversational AI Assistant That Lets Hotel Owners Talk to Their Data

ScoutAI's three channels: SMS, MCP and In-App Chat

New AI capability extends Singlepane’s unified data platform, enabling conversational hotel portfolio analysis across the web, SMS, and leading AI tools.

We’re excited to see what new levels of efficiency our clients can drive using ScoutAI – from targeted data questions on the go, to big picture performance summaries utilizing multiple data sources.” — Austin Segal, CEO

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singlepane, the first platform designed exclusively for hotel owners and asset managers, today announced the beta launch of ScoutAI, a conversational AI assistant that enables hotel ownership executives to query, analyze, and discuss their portfolio data in natural language. ScoutAI is now available to all Singlepane subscribers.

ScoutAI connects directly to the financial, operational, and competitive data sources that flow through the Singlepane platform – including general ledger financials, budgets, forecasts, competitive benchmarking, rate shopping, and labor analytics – and makes that data accessible through natural-language conversation. Rather than navigating dashboards or waiting for reports, asset managers can simply ask a question and receive an immediate, data-driven answer.

ScoutAI is accessible through three channels: directly within the Singlepane web application, via SMS/text message for on-the-go queries, and through MCP (Model Context Protocol) integrations with Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT – enabling users to connect Singlepane as a live data source inside the AI tools they already use, and select their own preferred model for data synthesis.

“In hospitality tech, and AI applications more broadly, the AI adoption problem is rarely the model itself – it’s the plumbing and integrations that bring raw data together in a way that makes it useful to the AI and end user,” said Austin Segal, CEO of Singlepane. “Messy data is pervasive in hotels, and even more so at the hotel ownership level. Singlepane’s existing data model, standardizations, and integrations positioned us exceptionally well to solve this challenge and put useful, intelligent AI capabilities in the hands of hotel investors who have been struggling to advance the ball with AI within their organizations.”

ScoutAI is designed to serve as a quick, intelligent reference for property or portfolio data – whether an asset manager is preparing for a P&L review, evaluating competitive positioning, or checking rate strategy on the go. Example queries include:

“How are my Hyatt properties performing YTD against budget and last year?”

“How did the Ritz perform vs. its competitive set in January?”

“What are my biggest forecast risks in May 2026?”

“Summarize the largest budget variances at the Aloft for my P&L review.”

“How are we priced this coming weekend at the Moxy?”

“Compare the rooms labor POR across the portfolio for Feb YTD.”

ScoutAI is built on a model-agnostic architecture that utilizes multiple foundational AI models from Google (Gemini), Anthropic (Claude), and OpenAI, prioritizing the right combination of accuracy, consistency, and speed across different workflow steps. When accessing ScoutAI through the MCP connector for Claude or ChatGPT, users can select their own preferred model for data synthesis.

Data security remains a top priority. ScoutAI queries data with the same permission model as the user, meaning it only accesses hotels that the user is authorized to view. Neither Singlepane nor its model partners will train models on client data.

ScoutAI is the second major AI capability from Singlepane, following the September 2025 launch of AutoAbstract, which automates the review and abstraction of complex legal agreements, licenses, and permits. Where AutoAbstract applies AI to documents, ScoutAI applies intelligence to the full breadth of operational and financial data that flows through the platform – opening a new channel for conversational data analysis across an entire portfolio.

“We’re excited to see what new levels of efficiency our clients can drive using ScoutAI – from targeted data questions on the go, to big picture performance summaries utilizing multiple data sources,” Segal added. “We are especially excited about our ability to seamlessly extend hotel performance data to tools like Claude Cowork or OpenAI Codex, which enable these exceptionally powerful tools to use clean, standardized and readily accessible data when preparing presentations, investor updates, and many more complex workflows.”

About Singlepane:

Founded in 2023 by former and current asset management professionals, Singlepane provides cutting-edge software built explicitly for hotel owners and investors, combining sophisticated business intelligence with powerful asset and portfolio management capabilities. Already serving leading hotel ownership groups from private equity to public REITs, Singlepane is the first platform built exclusively for hotel owners and asset managers to unify portfolio-wide financials, operational insights, and asset workflows in one place.

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