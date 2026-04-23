MediaMint Wins 2026 Global AI Award for Innovation in Agentic AI

MediaMint

AI only creates value when it’s embedded into real operations and tied to outcomes,” — Rajeev Butani, CEO of MediaMint

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaMint , an Agentic Growth Services company, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Global AI Awards, recognizing its leadership in advancing agentic AI and delivering measurable business outcomes for enterprise clients.The Global AI Awards celebrate organizations and initiatives that are driving innovation, advancing ethical and responsible AI, and shaping the future of intelligent technologies. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an independent panel of industry experts.MediaMint was recognized for its category-defining approach to operationalizing agentic AI through its proprietary MediaMint Intelligent Assistant (Mia) and its broader AI-powered Growth Services model. Mia is designed as a system of agentic assistants that can plan, reason, and execute multi-step workflows across complex enterprise environments. These assistants are embedded directly into day-to-day operations, working alongside human teams to manage high-volume, high-impact processes across media, marketing, sales, customer success, and data functions.Through Mia, MediaMint brings Agentic AI into production with capabilities that:- Acts as an embedded execution layer within client workflows, using real-time data to drive faster, more informed decisions- Applies platform-specific runbooks to deliver consistent, high-quality execution at scale- Continuously optimizes outcomes across media, marketing, sales, and customer operations to improve speed and accuracy- Enables a human-plus-AI model that drives operational transformation and holds AI accountable for measurable outcomes“AI only creates value when it’s embedded into real operations and tied to outcomes,” said Rajeev Butani, CEO of MediaMint. “With Mia, we are building agentic systems that don’t just assist teams but actively execute work in partnership with them. This recognition from the Global AI Awards reinforces our belief that the future is Service-as-a-Software, where human expertise and agentic AI come together to deliver measurable, impactful growth.”MediaMint’s approach addresses a core challenge facing enterprises today, moving beyond AI experimentation to production-scale impact. By embedding Mia and agentic AI capabilities into client workflows, MediaMint enables organizations to operationalize AI across their entire tech stack, improving cycle times, reducing errors, and unlocking new revenue opportunities without increasing headcount.Through its AI-powered Growth Services model, MediaMint has delivered measurable results for global clients, including faster campaign execution, improved yield optimization, enhanced data accuracy, and stronger customer outcomes. Its embedded teams and agentic assistants operate as a unified execution layer, ensuring adoption, governance, and continuous optimization at scale.This award recognition highlights MediaMint’s role in shaping the next phase of enterprise AI adoption, where success is defined by production-ready systems that deliver consistent, repeatable outcomes through agentic AI. To view the full list of Global AI Awards winners, visit the official awards website About MediaMintMediaMint is a global provider of Agentic Growth Services, empowering leading organizations in media, entertainment, retail, and technology sectors to scale front-office operations across Media, Marketing, Sales, and Data. MediaMint also delivers advanced AI and Data engineering capabilities that drive operational excellence. Through Mia, its proprietary Services-as-a-Software model, MediaMint embeds human and agentic AI assistants to productize services into scalable solutions that deliver measurable, repeatable outcomes. Founded in 2010, MediaMint operates through hubs in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Poland, and India, serving publishers, platforms, brands, and agencies as an operating partner for growth. For more information, visit https://www.mediamint.com/

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