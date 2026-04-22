Tenero.TV announces Exclusive ‘Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN’ Documentary Available on Streaming Platform

“Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN” Executive Producer Garrett Z. Sutton announces this new documentary is exclusively available on Tenero.TV streaming platform. New “Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN” Documentary team includes ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen (front), Emmy Award-Winning Director Greg DeHart (back left), and Executive Producer and Tenero.TV Founder Garrett Z. Sutton (back right). ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen’s inspiring entrepreneur story is featured in new “Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN” documentary (2026) – and is now exclusively available to watch on Tenero.TV streaming platform. Tenero.TV’s new “Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN” documentary (2026) features many behind-the-scenes stories, including Mary Walton, who was a Production Assistant when the network launched Sept 7, 1979. The 2026 "Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN" documentary is now exclusively available on Tenero.TV’s streaming platform.

To give fans a behind-the-scenes look at ESPN’s incredible rise, the new “Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN” documentary is streaming exclusively on Tenero.TV.

We are honored that Tenero Productions produced ‘Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN’ by working closely with ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen and many of the key players who built this network.” — Garrett Z. Sutton, Executive Producer and Tenero Founder

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new “ Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN ” (April 2026) documentary is now exclusively available to watch on Tenero.TV ’s streaming platform. This historic film features how ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen launched the first 24/7 sports network that spawned an industry. After premiering one-time only on ESPN on April 6, 2026, this new sports and entrepreneur documentary can be viewed only on Tenero.TV.Tenero TV Founder and Executive Producer Garrett Z. Sutton explains, “We are honored that Tenero Productions produced ‘Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN’ by working closely with ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen and many of the key players who built this network.”This new documentary showcases the true story behind ESPN. Fans can learn how Bill and his son Scott Rasmussen first came up with this moonshot idea, and bet everything on satellites. Despite many obstacles and skepticism from doubters, the film reveals how these American entrepreneurs launched the first sports-only network on September 7, 1979, from Bristol, Connecticut.Sutton emphasizes, “'Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN' is not simply the story of a network. It is the story of persistence, risk, vision, and intentional optimism.”After getting fired by the Hartford Whalers in 1978, Bill Rasmussen saw it as an opening to remake the sports broadcasting industry. Instead of feeling defeated, the ‘Intentional Optimist’ asked a question that would alter sports history: Why not build a channel dedicated entirely to sports?The new “Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN” documentary is directed by Emmy-Award Winning Director Greg DeHart. Tenero Productions and Tenero TV Founder Garrett Z. Sutton serves as executive producer. ESPN historian Mike Soltys serves as a producer. The film is based on the “Sports Heaven” book and audiobook written by ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen with Mike Soltys and Garrett Z. Sutton as co-authors.The film features interviews with Bill Rasmussen, Scott Rasmussen, along with the pioneers and leaders who helped shape the network, including Chris Berman, George Grande, Mary Walton, Bob Ley, Chuck Pagano, George Conner, Geoff Bray, Rosa Gatti, George Bodenheimer, Jimmy Pitaro, Mike Soltys, Josh Krulewitz, Howard Baldwin, Dennis Randall, Ken Boudreau, Mike Buckler, Al Parinello, John Leone, Greg Wyatt, and J.B. Doherty.Sports fans and entrepreneurs can now watch “Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN” here: https://Tenero.TV OFFICIAL DOCUMENTARY TRAILERSports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN (Tenero Productions)WHERE WATCH THE FILM on Tenero.TVSports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN (Tenero Productions, April 2026)ABOUT: GARRETT Z. SUTTON (Reno, Nevada) is the Tenero.TV and Tenero Productions Founder, Award-Winning Author of 11 books, Asset Protection Attorney, entrepreneur (Corporate Direct Founder), and Rich Dad Advisor to Robert Kiyosaki (“Rich Dad Poor Dad”). As the Executive Producer of several films, including “Max Patkin: The Clown Prince of Baseball”, Sutton has used his entrepreneurial and writing background to highlight high-impact stories.For 35+ years, Garrett Sutton’s Corporate Direct has been transforming legal protection primarily for entrepreneurs, real estate investors and digital asset investors by forming and maintaining corporations and LLCs to protect their personal assets in all 50 states. Garrett Z. Sutton’s bestselling books have sold over 1 million copies worldwide, including “Start Your Own Corporation” and “Loopholes of Real Estate”. Sutton’s work has appeared on BBC World News – Talking Business, FOX and Friends, Newsmax, CBS KTVN Reno, ABC News Reno, and in Forbes, Reno Gazzette Journal, Las Vegas Review Journal and many top podcasts. Outside of the office, Garrett likes to ski, go to baseball games, produce movies and write. https://www.corporatedirect.com and https://Tenero.TV

ABC Reno: Tenero.TV Streams New 'Sports Heaven: The Birth of ESPN' Documentary and Audiobook

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