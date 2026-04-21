Hana Florist POS Introduces Hana Social For Easy Social Media Scheduling For Flower Shops

The Hana Social interface is easily accessible through the marketing tab within the standard Hana Florist POS dashboard New AI-assisted tools within Hana Social help florists generate creative captions and plan their content calendar weeks in advance. Hana Social works directly within your POS system, allowing you to manage orders and social media updates from a single screen.

Hana Florist POS launches Hana Social, an AI-powered tool helping florists easily schedule posts & write captions to boost local visibility and customer trust.

For many florists, the challenge is not knowing what to post. It is finding the time to do it consistently. Hana Social helps solve that by making social publishing faster and easier to manage.” — Murali Nethi, CEO of Hana Florist POS

GERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hana Florist POS today announced the launch of Hana Social , a new social media scheduling and publishing tool designed for independent flower shops. Hana Social helps florists plan, write, schedule, and publish posts to Instagram, Facebook, and other connected platforms, giving flower shop owners a simpler way to manage social media while running daily operations.For independent florists, social media supports local discovery, repeat business, seasonal promotions, and customer trust. Yet most flower shops do not ignore marketing because it lacks value. They fall behind because daily shop operations leave little time for consistent posting. A florist may begin the day processing incoming orders, move into design work, coordinate deliveries, respond to customer calls, and manage last-minute changes for weddings, sympathy work, or holiday demand. In that environment, social posting often gets pushed aside.That gap creates a visible commercial problem. When potential customers search for a florist, they often check Instagram or Facebook before placing an order. A page with recent posts signals that the shop is active and engaged. A page that has gone quiet sends a weaker message. For a local flower shop, that affects trust, click-through behavior, and purchase intent. Hana Social was introduced to help solve that problem. It gives florists a more efficient way to manage content planning and publishing without turning social media into another daily interruption.Built For The Way Flower Shops Actually OperateMost flower shop owners do not need more complexity. They need a practical way to keep marketing active while the business stays busy.Hana Social gives florists a way to plan content in advance, schedule multiple posts in one session, and publish across connected channels with less manual effort. That changes social media from a task that depends on daily availability into a process that can be handled more efficiently.A florist can prepare a week of content in one sitting, schedule posts around promotions, delivery volume, event work, sympathy demand, or holiday campaigns, and maintain a more consistent public presence while staying focused on customers and shop operations.The issue was never interest,” said Murali Nethi, CEO of Hana Florist POS. “Florists know social media matters. The issue was time. Flower shop owners are managing a business that changes by the hour. Hana Social gives them a better way to plan ahead, stay consistent, and keep their shop visible.Why Consistent Social Activity Supports Flower Shop GrowthFor florists, social media does more than display bouquets. It influences how customers evaluate the business before they ever place an order.Customers often discover a local florist through search, maps, recommendations, or social platforms. They look for signs of freshness, design quality, reliability, and current activity. A strong feed does not replace product quality or service, but it strengthens the first impression. It also helps reinforce the identity of an independent flower shop in markets where larger brands already invest heavily in visibility.That makes consistency a business advantage.A regularly updated page gives florists more chances to show arrangement quality, highlight delivery availability, feature event work, promote holiday offerings, and stay visible to repeat customers. It helps independent flower shops present themselves as active, current, and professionally managed.Hana Social helps support that consistency without requiring owners or staff to stop what they are doing every day to create content from scratch.AI-Assisted Caption Writing Helps Reduce Content DelaysWriting the caption often takes longer than choosing the photo.Many florists know what they want to post but lose time turning that idea into a finished copy. That delay slows execution, especially for owners and staff already balancing design work, customer service, fulfillment, and delivery coordination.Hana Social includes an AI-assisted caption generator that helps users create caption options based on the content they want to share, whether that is a seasonal arrangement, a wedding delivery, a promotion, a holiday offer, or an in-store moment. Florists can choose from the generated options, revise them, or create new ones.This feature is designed to reduce the time and effort required to turn ideas into scheduled content. For busy flower shop owners, that can remove one of the biggest barriers to posting consistently.A Practical Social Media Tool For Busy Flower ShopsThe launch of Hana Social comes at a time when independent retailers face pressure from every direction. Labor remains tight. Customer expectations stay high. Marketing channels move fast. At the same time, flower shop owners still need to keep orders accurate, deliveries on time, inventory under control, and staff aligned.For florists, that pressure intensifies during major floral holidays and event-heavy periods. Shops can see heavy demand in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, funerals, graduations, and wedding weekends. Those periods create strong revenue opportunities, but they also reduce the time available for manual marketing work.Hana Social addresses that challenge with a straightforward solution. It helps florists keep customer-facing content active without requiring them to manage social media as a full-time task.AvailabilityHana Social is available now. More information is available at https://www.hanafloristpos.com/hana-social/ About Hana Florist POSHana Florist POS is a point-of-sale, website, and business management platform built for independent flower shops. The company serves florists across the United States and Canada with tools for order management, inventory tracking, delivery routing, florist websites, wire service integration, wedding and event management, and shop operations. More information is available at hanafloristpos.com.

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