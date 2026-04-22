Jeff Stewart Named Vice President of Operations

Jeff’s breadth of experience across FAA operations and his commitment to safety will be a great asset to Cavan’s portfolio. We are excited to have him join our leadership team.” — Cavan Solutions’ CEO Mary Pritchard

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavan Solutions is pleased to announce the promotion and appointment of Jeff Stewart as Vice President of the Emerging Technologies Division. This important division of Cavan Solutions encompasses support to the FAA for controller training, Air Traffic Control System Command Center operations, FAA Contract Towers (FCTs), as well as numerous research and NAS integration initiatives related to wake turbulence, UAS, AAM/UAM, BVLOS, and UTM. Jeff also manages Cavan’s FAA Program Management Office (PMO) support overseeing 266 FAA contract towers.With over 40 years of FAA service, Jeff brings a wealth of FAA Operations expertise gained at some of the busiest and most complex facilities in the country, including Chicago and DFW TRACONs; Toledo, Miami, Tulsa Towers; and Fort Worth and Houston Centers. He concluded his FAA service as the Director of Operations (DO) for the Western Service Area (WSA), retiring as the DO for the Central Service Area (CSA). For the last 28 years of his career, Jeff's primary focus was safety. He served as the Runway Safety Program Manager for the CSA and later as the Runway Safety Group Manager in Washington, D.C., overseeing all facilities. He was actively involved in the early Chicago Metroplex initiative in the mid-1990s and the DFW Metroplex initiative around 2008. As the DO for the CSA, Jeff oversaw 7,000 controllers and 700 managers across six organizational levels, supporting 139 FAA facilities, and over 100 FCTs. His deep experience in runway safety and operations leadership continues to motivate his work today.Please join us in congratulating Jeff on his promotion.

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