Rehavior Applauds Gateway Rehab’s Telehealth Milestone

Gateway Rehab’s licensure milestone highlights growing access to telehealth-based substance use disorder treatment in Pennsylvania.

In SUD treatment, communication is not only about delivering information. It is about helping patients feel seen, understood, and supported, building trust and keeping them engaged in care.” — Dr. Kenneth J. Rotondo, President and Co-Founder of Rehavior

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rehavior congratulates Gateway Rehabilitation Center on earning Pennsylvania’s first telehealth-only license for substance use disorder treatment, a meaningful milestone for behavioral health access and a strong signal that care delivery continues to evolve to meet patients where they are.The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) approval expands access to addiction treatment for individuals who may otherwise face barriers related to transportation, stigma, scheduling, or geography. It also reflects the growing recognition that telehealth plays an important role in supporting substance use disorder treatment through counseling, screening, medication support, and ongoing recovery services.Through its Hope from Home program, Gateway Rehabilitation Center has demonstrated what modern, flexible care delivery can look like in substance use disorder treatment. This achievement represents not only a win for telehealth innovation, but also meaningful progress toward making recovery support more accessible, timely, and patient-centered.“Telehealth can expand access in powerful ways, and attention to virtual SUD care continues to grow,” said Dr. Kenneth J. Rotondo, President and Co-Founder of Rehavior. “But in recovery, access alone is not enough. Outcomes depend on establishing trust, relevance, timing, and meaningful communication with the patient. The real opportunity lies not only in reaching more patients, but also in engaging them more effectively.”Rehavior is also proud to share that its platform for personalized patient communication in substance use disorder treatment was used by Gateway Rehabilitation Center's Hope from Home program in support of its licensure attainment. Rehavior’s work in the SUD space focuses on helping treatment teams better understand patient motivations and tailor communication in ways that support engagement, adherence, and continuity throughout the recovery journey.About RehaviorFor more than 10 years, Rehavior has been helping healthcare organizations improve patient engagement by personalizing communication using patented behavioral science techniques. Rehavior helps organizations like Gateway Rehabilitation Center provide real-time behavioral insights to improve patient engagement and support long-term recovery. Rehavior provides clinical teams with the tools necessary to motivate patients. We continue to strengthen engagement, adherence, and continuity of care for simple and complex human and animal healthcare needs. The effectiveness of Rehavior’s evidence-based science has been peer-reviewed and published in JAMA. Rehavior’s co-founder, Dr. Ken Rotondo, has presented to audiences worldwide on the benefits of behavioral science in all facets of patient-related healthcare.###

Rehavior: For Substance Use Disorder Treatment

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