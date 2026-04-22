Tekmara and Aquarius Advance Ocean Protection with AI-Powered, Renewable Autonomous Infrastructure

The future of Tekmara & Aquarius

We’re moving from episodic ocean observation to continuous, autonomous monitoring—using AI and renewable-powered infrastructure to see, understand, and protect the ocean in real time.” — Todd Kleperis

PARRISH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tekmara, an emerging leader in autonomous ocean infrastructure , in collaboration with Florida International University’s (FIU) Aquarius Reef Base, today announced the deployment of an advanced AI-enabled monitoring node integrated with Tekmara’s AquaGuard renewable charging platform. This system enables persistent operation of autonomous underwater and surface vehicles, supporting a new approach to ocean monitoring, protection, and maritime operations.Advancing Persistent Ocean MonitoringFIU Aquarius, the world’s only underwater research lab, now serves as a live environment for testing and deploying autonomous monitoring systems. With the integration of AquaGuard—a modular, renewable-powered charging and coordination station—Tekmara enables continuous deployment of autonomous vehicles for real-time data collection and response.Together, these systems support:Continuous monitoring of subsea infrastructure and marine environmentsAutonomous coordination of underwater and surface vehiclesReduced reliance on vessel-based operationsLong-duration missions powered by renewable energy“With Aquarius and AquaGuard, we are moving from episodic ocean observation to continuous, autonomous monitoring,” said Todd Kleperis, Founder of Tekmara. “This infrastructure enables real-time visibility into environments that have historically been difficult and costly to monitor.”Applications Across Security and ConservationPersistent, autonomous monitoring has implications across multiple domains, including maritime security, environmental protection, and infrastructure resilience.Recent global events have highlighted the importance of continuous maritime awareness, particularly in regions where traditional monitoring methods are limited by cost, scale, or operational constraints. Autonomous systems supported by fixed ocean infrastructure offer a complementary approach, enabling extended surveillance and rapid response without constant human intervention.In parallel, the same infrastructure supports conservation and restoration efforts:Monitoring marine protected areas (MPAs)Detecting illegal fishing and environmental threatsSupporting coral reef and coastal ecosystem observationEnabling scalable data collection for climate and biodiversity researchAquaGuard: Enabling Autonomous Ocean OperationsAquaGuard is a modular, renewable-powered platform designed to support autonomous ocean systems.Key capabilities include:Renewable energy integration (solar, wave, and hybrid systems)Charging and support for autonomous underwater and surface vehiclesData transfer and system coordination at the edgeScalable deployment across diverse marine environmentsBy enabling persistent operations, AquaGuard reduces dependence on vessel-based logistics and supports long-term monitoring at significantly lower operational cost.About TekmaraTekmara develops autonomous infrastructure for ocean monitoring and subsea systems. Its platform combines sensor nodes, edge computing, and renewable-powered deployment systems to enable continuous visibility across critical ocean environments.About FIU AquariusThe Aquarius Underwater Laboratory, operated by Florida International University, is the world’s only continuously operating underwater research habitat. Aquarius supports ocean science, technology development, and applied research in real-world subsea environments.

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