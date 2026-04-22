European Businesses Face “Digital Identity Crunch” as eIDAS 2.0 and AMLR Deadlines Loom

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signicat launches a unified platform to tackle the complex transition, as companies will need to support both new EU Digital Identity Wallets and the already trusted national eIDs.European businesses are bracing for a period of significant operational complexity as two major, overlapping regulations come into force next year: eIDAS 2.0, introducing the EU Digital Identity Wallets and the Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR).For several years, companies will need to support both the new EUDI Wallets to comply with European eIDAS 2.0, and the established national eIDs that millions of citizens already know, trust and use daily, as well as other identity verification methods like biometrics. Navigating this requires a strategic, flexible approach to digital identity management. For companies operating across the continent, this presents the costly challenge of building and maintaining parallel systems for identity verification, customer onboarding, and fraud prevention.To address this fragmentation, the digital identity firm Signicat today launched its eID and Wallet Hub. Signicat's hub acts as a strategic bridge, consolidating these obligations. The platform acts as a single connection point, enabling businesses to verify users' identity from both the new EUDI Wallets and all established national eIDs, as well as other identity verification methods, without having to build and manage separate integrations. Signicat’s eID and Wallet Hub already processes over 500 million transactions per year."For the next three years, digital identity in Europe will be organized chaos," said Allard Keuter, Head of Authentication & Wallets at Signicat. "Businesses will be legally required to accept a new wallet that most of their customers don't have yet, all while supporting the existing national and banking ID systems. We designed the hub because trying to manage that fragmentation internally would be a technical and financial burden for most companies."A key feature of the hub is its hybrid infrastructure, giving companies the flexibility to source required data either directly from a user's wallet or from Signicat’s extensive network of connected eIDs and data sources. "The real power of the wallet is putting users in control of their data. Our hub is built for that reality. It allows companies to request any data they need, whether the user has a wallet or if the information is even in it. This hybrid approach ensures a seamless experience and means companies can be ready for the future without disrupting their services today", adds Keuter.The EUDI Wallet is a cornerstone of the EU's digital decade policy, affecting over 450 million citizens with a goal for 80% adoption by 2030. Signicat's hub is designed to support this large-scale adoption, ensuring businesses can easily accept the new wallets while maintaining robust fraud prevention and regulatory compliance through a single, managed gateway.About SignicatSignicat is a leader in digital identity, helping private and public organisations verify users’ identities, authenticate access, and sign agreements with confidence. Founded in 2006, Signicat’s Digital Identity Platform brings together identity proofing, authentication, electronic signing, and orchestration through a single integration. It supports the full digital identity journey from recognition and onboarding to login, consent, and legally binding contracts. More than 20,000 customers in 45 countries trust Signicat to reduce fraud, remove friction, and meet European and global regulatory requirements such as eIDAS, PSD2, AMLR, and the GDPR. The company serves high-trust sectors including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and the public sector. Signicat actively contributes to shaping Europe’s future digital identity ecosystem and participates in the EU Digital Identity Wallet Large-Scale Pilots, including WE BUILD, Aptitude, NOBID, and EWC, helping to define interoperability and standards.In 2019, Signicat was acquired by leading private equity investor Nordic Capital. Today, Signicat employs over 530 people across 20 offices in 15 European countries. For further information, visit www.signicat.com

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