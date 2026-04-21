Death on the Line Launches a Gripping Historical Mystery Set in Colonial America

Death on the Line: The MacKay Mysteries, Book 1 by Carol Amorosi

Carol Amorosi introduces the MacKay Mysteries, blending suspense, history, and a fight to prove innocence, as A Body in the Square was released this month.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Carol Amorosi presents Death on the Line: The MacKay Mysteries, Book 1, a richly detailed historical mystery that transports readers to the turbulent landscape of Colonial America. Recognized with First Place in Historical Mystery at BookFest 2024, this novel combines vivid historical context with a suspense-driven narrative that keeps readers engaged from start to finish.

At the center of the story is Angus MacKay, an outsider with no formal education whose life changes when he joins a groundbreaking expedition to map the boundary between Maryland and Pennsylvania. What begins as an opportunity to build a better future quickly turns into a dangerous ordeal when Angus discovers a dead body in a region already fraught with decades of conflict. As tensions rise, suspicion falls on him, and he is forced into a race against time to uncover the truth and clear his name.

Death on the Line immerses readers in a period marked by political unrest and territorial disputes, where the line between right and wrong is often blurred. The novel captures the intensity of a land shaped by conflict, from the perilous Atlantic crossing to the rugged wilderness of early America. Through Angus’s journey, readers experience both the promise of opportunity and the harsh realities of life in the Colonies.

The inspiration behind the book reflects a passion for uncovering lesser-known moments in history and bringing them to life through compelling storytelling. Carol Amorosi weaves together historical detail and fictional intrigue, creating a narrative that is both educational and entertaining. Her portrayal of a young man striving to define his place in the world adds emotional depth to the unfolding mystery.

This novel appeals to readers who enjoy historical fiction, mystery, and character-driven narratives. It offers a captivating experience for those drawn to stories of resilience, justice, and personal growth set against the backdrop of significant historical events. The book also serves as the opening installment in a larger series, promising continued intrigue and development.

Carol Amorosi brings a strong narrative voice and meticulous attention to detail to her writing, crafting a story that feels both authentic and engaging. Her ability to blend history with suspense establishes her as a distinctive presence in the historical mystery genre.

Death on the Line sets the stage for an exciting series, inviting readers to follow Angus MacKay as he navigates danger, uncovers truth, and defines his own path in a world full of uncertainty.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0fGY3GEC

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