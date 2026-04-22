VendAiMart Launches as North America’s First National Master Distributor for AI-Enabled Self-Service Retail Technology

XMAI Smart Cooler

VendAiMart Launches as North America’s First National Master Distributor for AI Vending

There are incredible manufacturers building world-class AI technology around the globe, but there is no national distribution backbone connecting them to operators. That's the gap VendAiMart fills.” — Ronald Christensen, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The tap, grab, and go era of unattended retail has arrived — and VendAiMart is bringing the world’s best equipment to North America under one roof.With the global intelligent vending machine market projected to reach $55.5 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research, 2023), VendAiMart today launched as North America’s first dedicated national master distributor for AI-enabled self-service retail technology, uniting a curated portfolio of intelligent coolers, automated grab-and-go platforms, and connected craft beverage systems under a single distribution platform. The company serves operators, entrepreneurs, and brands across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.VendAiMart’s launch portfolio features AI-powered coolers and automated retail units that use computer vision, weight-sensing, and cashless payment to let consumers tap to unlock, grab what they want, and get charged automatically — along with connected craft beverage systems featuring pay-by-the-ounce dispensing, remote monitoring, and real-time inventory management for nitro cold brew, kombucha, teas, craft beer, wine, seltzers, and other draft beverages. The full manufacturer lineup, product specifications, and financing options are available now at VendAiMart.com.Built to Be Manufacturer-AgnosticVendAiMart evaluates self-service retail technology from manufacturers around the world and selects only best-in-class equipment for the North American market. Rather than locking buyers into a single OEM’s ecosystem, the company offers a national platform where operators and brands can compare, purchase, finance, and deploy hardware from multiple leading manufacturers — all through one relationship. Every product in the VendAiMart portfolio meets strict standards for build quality, AI recognition accuracy, payment integration, and cloud-based remote management.A Distribution Gap That Needed Filling“I spent 30 years building and managing self-service device networks from the ground up and watched the ATM industry evolve from a fragmented startup market into a mature national infrastructure,” said Ron Christensen, CEO and Founder of VendAiMart. “The AI-enabled self-service industry today is exactly where ATMs were 20 years ago. There are incredible manufacturers building world-class technology all over the globe, but there is no national distribution backbone connecting them to the North American operator. That is the gap VendAiMart fills.”Beyond the SaleVendAiMart provides a full ecosystem of services to get machines deployed and keep them profitable, including equipment financing, turnkey deployment and site placement support, managed services and third-party fleet management, national parts and service coverage, and a structured Independent Sales Agent (ISA) program recruiting across all 50 states.VendAiMart also works directly with consumer brands seeking custom self-service retail deployments — from custom-wrapped units and branded storefronts to purpose-built configurations for specific product lines. Brands interested in exploring custom applications can connect with VendAiMart’s project team at VendAiMart.com.“We are not just another reseller — we are building the distribution infrastructure that this entire category needs to scale,” added Christensen. “Our strategy is straightforward: partner exclusively with AI-first, tech-forward manufacturers, curate the best equipment available anywhere in the world, and deliver it to North America with the financing, deployment support, and operational expertise to put it in the field.”NAMA 2026VendAiMart will make its industry debut at NAMA 2026 in Los Angeles, April 22–24, showcasing its multi-brand product lineup for the first time. The company is also actively seeking partnerships with self-service technology manufacturers looking to establish or expand distribution in North America.AvailabilityAll product lines are available for order now. To see the full roster of manufacturer partners, compare equipment, and explore financing options, visit VendAiMart.com or call 888-443-9221.

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