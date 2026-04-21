The contents of a Newport, California estate appointed by interior designer Craig Wright will be auctioned May 20-21

Oil on canvas painting by Faustino Bocchi (Italian, 1659-1741), titled Il Gatto Mammone, 37 inches by 51 inches (94cm by 130cm). Estimate: $15,000-$20,000 Rare, mid-18th century Sicilian Rococo parcel ebonized mother of pearl, shell and composition inlaid brown lacquer bombe commode (Sicily, King of Naples). Estimate: $40,000-$60,000 Roman marble draped figure of a woman, Late Hellenistic to early Roman, circa 1st century, B.C.E/C.E. Estimate: $20,000-$40,000 Imperial Chinese gilt splashed patinated bronze double vase, Qianlong (1736-1795). Estimate: $15,000-$25,000 12-panel Chinese coromandel lacquer floor screen, 18th/19th century. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000

Craig Wright is widely recognized among decorators, celebrated for his ability to weave eclectic global influences into interiors of lasting refinement & warmth

In this residence, Wright worked in creative partnership with the owner to assemble a collection that is at once deeply personal, rigorously curated and reflects decades of connoisseurship” — Aileen Ward

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrew Jones Auctions is honored to present an exceptional assemblage of European antiques, fine art, antiquities and luxury decorative objects brought together under the visionary eye of celebrated interior designer Craig Wright . The two-day auction will take place Wednesday and Thursday, May 20–21, online and live in the Andrew Jones gallery located at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles.Perched above the Pacific along the storied bluffs of Newport Coast, the estate served as a backdrop for a collection that seamlessly married the grandeur of European tradition with the luminous ease of California coastal living. Over the course of decades, every room was conceived as a considered composition — each object chosen not merely for its beauty or provenance, but for its conversation with the space around it.Craig Wright is widely recognized among the foremost decorators of his generation, celebrated for his ability to weave eclectic global influences into interiors of enduring refinement and warmth. His approach — deeply researched, acutely personal — has earned him a devoted international clientele and a reputation for spaces that feel at once historically resonant and unmistakably alive.In this residence, Wright worked in creative partnership with the owner to assemble a collection that is at once deeply personal, rigorously curated and reflects decades of connoisseurship: antique Continental furniture of the highest quality, works of fine art, rich fabrics, Chinese and Japanese works of art, antiquities, fine silver and antique rugs, alongside decorative objects sourced from auctions, galleries, and private collections across Europe, as well as luxury appointments and elevated entertaining essentials.The sale encompasses an extraordinary breadth of categories. Exceptional Continental and English period furniture — including a rare Sicilian Rococo parcel ebonized mother of pearl, shell and composition inlaid brown lacquer bombe commode ($40,000-$60,000) which is almost certainly a newly identified fourth example in a renowned suite of commodes.An exceptional George II black japanned secretary cabinet on chest attributed to the workshop of John Belchier ($10,000-$15,000) will also be on offer, along with a pair of intricately carved South German Rococo giltwood tabourets ($12,000-$18,000) and matching banquette ($8,000-$12,000).Important Roman antiquities feature a carved marble depiction of a draped figure of a woman closely related to the Hera Barberini ($20,000-$40,000), a portrait head of a bearded man ($15,000-$20,000), a cinerary urn formerly in the collections of Wright S. Ludington and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art ($10,000-$15,000) and a labrum base now a center table with a later marble top ($3,000-$5,000).Garden furniture suites by Giati Designs, Janus & Cie, and custom commissions by Fong Brothers were chosen to match the drama of sweeping Pacific Ocean views and lush landscaping, illuminated by Moorish style Paul Ferrante lanterns. Modern sculpture by Tom Corbin and Guy Ferrer punctuate the outdoor space.The selection of European fine art focuses on a group of Italian School paintings featuring volcanic eruptions highlighted by a nocturnal view of Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples attributed to Francesco Fidanza [1747-1819] ($10,000-$20,000). Another Italian work of note is an unusual scene of a procession Il Gatto Mammone by Faustino Bocchi [1659-1741] ($15,000-$20,000).An extensive collection of Chinese works of art includes a group of Chinese gilt-splashed bronze vessels highlighted by an Imperial double vase ($15,000-$25,000). Seven lots of Han Dynasty pottery cavalrymen as well as other early works and archaistic style bronzes filled the home with notable history.Striking cloisonné enamel objects and vessels feature a model of Manjusri on a lion ($2,000-$3,000). There are also a number of large Chinese gilt lacquered wood models of Buddha and Bodhisattvas ($1,000-$4,000). An impressive coromandel lacquer screen with an illustration of Teng Wang Ge Xu is offered at $15,000-$25,000.Entertaining was an art form in this household – and the table proved it. Features are elegant silver flatware services by Maison Odiot, including an extensive out of production Varennes pattern set in three lots ($1,500-$15,000), as well as whimsical models of crabs, shell form bowls and decorations as well as Georgian tableware.An international collection of glassware and porcelain spotlighting a Venetian Latticino multicolored table service ($1,500-$2,500) along with sets by Moser, Saint Louis and William Yeoward. Porcelain dinnerware ranges from 24 lots of Royal Copenhagen’s Flora Danica, including a sought-after ice dome on stand ($5,000-$7,000), to three Ancienne Manufacture Royale de Limoges Bernardaud dinner services ($4,000-$8,000).Bespoke textiles and accessories include sets by Arte Italica, Lee Jofa, Léron, Kilometre Paris, Kim Seybert, L'Objet and others.Andrew Jones Auctions is downtown Los Angeles’ only full-service fine art and antiques auction house, with an understanding of market trends and foresight for the 21st Century. The staff has a wealth of knowledge with worldwide experience, having worked for years at major international auction houses in America and Europe, sourcing property from across North America.Andrew Jones Auctions’ sales are diverse, eclectic and fun, featuring items from the antiquity to the 21st Century including important furniture, design, art, jewelry, unique accessories and more.Preview will be held in the Andrew Jones Auctions gallery in Los Angeles on May 16th, 18th and 19th, from 10am-5pm Pacific Time.Andrew Jones Auctions is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about consigning a single piece, an estate or a collection, you can call them at 213-748-8008; or, you can send an email to aileen@andrewjonesauctions.com. To learn more about the Important Newport Beach Residence, Curated by Craig Wright auction on May 20th-21st, please visit www.AndrewJonesAuctions.com . The catalog is available online.

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