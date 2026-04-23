GoZone + GoTab Integration Brings Guest Wi‑Fi Marketing and Automated Campaigns to Venue Operators

New Integration Enables Hospitality Operators to Capture Guest Data Through Wi-Fi, Automate Personalized Campaigns, and Drive Measurable Revenue.

Our mission is to make guest data actionable. By connecting GoTab and GoZone WiFi, we’re giving businesses the tools to reach the right customers at the right time—without adding complexity.” — Todd Myers, CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoTab, the leading entertainment commerce platform, and GoZone WiFi today announced a new integration that enables hospitality operators to turn guest Wi-Fi networks into a data-driven marketing and revenue engine.By pairing GoTab’s flexible, guest-centric commerce platform with GoZone WiFi’s intelligent guest engagement tools, operators at restaurants, breweries, food halls, hotels, and entertainment venues can now automatically capture guest information at login, build robust customer lists, and launch personalized email and SMS campaigns to drive repeat visits and increase order frequency.“Our mission is to make guest data actionable,” said Todd Myers, CEO of GoZone. “By connecting GoTab and GoZone WiFi, we’re giving businesses the tools to reach the right customers at the right time—without adding complexity.”Turning Guest Wi-Fi Into A Revenue Generation EngineTogether, GoTab and GoZone WiFi create a smart solution to enhance guest engagement, drive revenue, and build loyalty. Operators gain access to:● Revenue Generation: Wi-Fi changes from a cost center into a profit driver through targeted marketing and advertising opportunities reaching guests exactly when they are most engaged.● Customer Data Collection: Automatically captures guest information during Wi-Fi login to build valuable, permission-based customer lists for ongoing remarketing campaigns, all without new hardware.● Automated Marketing: Drive repeat visits and increase order frequency with personalized email and SMS campaigns triggered by customer behavior and visit patterns, ideal for promoting GoTab ordering specials, loyalty programs, and upsell opportunities.● Customer Segmentation & Real-Time Analytics: Enable robust segmentation and personalized offers, with real-time analytics allowing operators to track engagement, monitor Wi-Fi usage trends, measure ROI, and continuously optimize promotions.A Seamless, Data-Driven EcosystemThe GoTab and GoZone WiFi integration is built on GoTab’s open API, making it fast and straightforward for operators to connect systems without heavy lifts or custom development. This approach allows GoZone WiFi to tap directly into GoTab’s rich, first-party ordering data—giving operators a more complete view of guest behavior beyond the Wi-Fi login.“We built GoTab to make it easy for operators to connect with best-of-breed tools like GoZone WiFi without adding complexity,” said Tim McLaughlin, GoTab CEO and Co-Founder. “Our open platform makes integrations easy so they can maximize the impact of their tech investments and do more with fewer headaches.”About GoTab:GoTab empowers hospitality operators with a flexible, guest-centric platform designed to enhance guest experience while driving operational efficiency. Featuring an advanced point-of-sale system, Kitchen Display Systems (KDS), RFID technology, Self-Ordering Kiosks, and a suite of integrated tools, GoTab helps operators meet their unique needs in an ever-evolving industry. Processing over $1B annually in gross merchandise value (GMV) and operating across 39 U.S. states, Australia and Canada, GoTab is trusted by restaurants, breweries, food halls, hotels, and large venues. Request a demo to learn more.About GoZone:GoZone WiFi is a leading provider of Wi-Fi monetization solutions that help businesses turn their guest Wi-Fi networks into powerful customer engagement and revenue tools. By capturing actionable guest data through the Wi-Fi login experience, GoZone WiFi enables businesses to run personalized marketing campaigns, improve guest loyalty, and generate measurable ROI. Learn more at gozonewifi.com.Media Contact (GoTab):Patricia Mejiamarketing@gotab.io

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