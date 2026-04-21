Creating Jobs in Allegheny County: Governor Shapiro Announces Mondi Bags USA Selects Pennsylvania for Manufacturing Expansion, Creating Approximately 170 New Jobs

The Shapiro Administration is investing over $1 million into the manufacturer’s new 200,000-square-foot Findlay Township facility.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has competed for and won over $41 billion in private sector investments, creating nearly 23,000 new jobs and driving economic growth across Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced Mondi will expand its manufacturing operations in Pennsylvania, creating approximately 170 new jobs over the next three years in Allegheny County. To secure this multi-million project, the Shapiro Administration successfully competed against Ohio and West Virginia with a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1,036,000 Pennsylvania First grant, coordinated by the Governor’s BusinessPA team.

Mondi Bags USA’s new facility will relocate its existing manufacturing operations from their Oakdale, Pennsylvania, and Wellsburg, West Virginia facilities to a 200,000-square-foot Findlay Township industrial facility at 2201 Sweeney Drive in Clinton Commerce Park.

“From day one, my Administration has been aggressively competing for — and winning — economic development projects across Pennsylvania, and that’s part of the reason companies like Mondi are doubling down and reinvesting in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Shapiro. “From historic investments in site development to cutting red tape, our strategy is working and we’re going to keep making strategic investments that grow our economy, create good jobs, and open the doors of opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.”

DCED Secretary Rick Siger visited the new Mondi location in Clinton today, to celebrate the company’s expansion and tour its new facility.

“We’re proud to support Mondi as they create 170 new jobs and retain existing Pennsylvania jobs, grow their presence here in Allegheny County, and help drive economic growth in this region,” said Secretary Siger. “With direct access to major markets and a highly skilled workforce, the Commonwealth gives manufacturers the tools they need to succeed — which is why manufacturing is an important industry we focus on in our 10-Year Economic Development Strategy. Today’s announcement demonstrates that our strategy is working and delivering real results.”

Mondi Bags USA was established in 2014 as part of the Mondi Group, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, offering a wide range of innovative solutions tailored to customer needs.

“The opening of our new Pittsburgh plant marks an important milestone for our paper bags business in North America,” said Rory Taylor, President Paper Bags Americas, Mondi. “By bringing production together in a modern facility, we are strengthening our ability to support customers with reliable, high‑quality paper bag solutions while responding more effectively to evolving customer needs across growing end markets.”

“In Allegheny County we are committed to building an economy where everyone can thrive. That means supporting- companies that are growing responsibly, investing in our workforce, and creating opportunities that benefit our communities,” said County Executive Sara Innamorato. “We’re proud to partner with the Commonwealth to compete for and win projects like this that bring long-term growth and stability to our region.”

“Congratulations to Mondi Bags USA on today’s announcement of their Pittsburgh region expansion,” said Stefani Pashman, CEO, Allegheny Conference on Community Development. “We believe that this region’s economic vitality, strategic partnerships, and shared vision are a great fit for Mondi to continue to grow and thrive; we look forward to continuing to strengthen their presence here in the county.”

“We are excited to celebrate the expansion of Mondi Bags in Allegheny County, and specifically in Findlay Township. The expansion brings valuable job opportunities to our region, while also helping to build out critical supply chains in the airport corridor and in Allegheny County,” said Lauren Connelly, Director of Allegheny County Economic Development. “I appreciate Mondi Bags for choosing Allegheny County and to Governor Shapiro and to DCED for their support in making this investment possible. Together, we are moving toward a brighter, more sustainable future for Allegheny County.”

In every corner of the Commonwealth, manufacturers like Mondi are expanding and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — from WebFX in Harrisburg, Premier Brands of America in Lackawanna County, Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, and Eurofins in Lancaster County, to Calgon Carbon Corporation in Pittsburgh, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Shapiro Administration’s Progress to Grow Pennsylvania’s Workforce and Strengthen the Economy

Over the last three years, Governor Shapiro has been laser-focused on delivering results for the people of Pennsylvania — and it’s working. Since taking office, the Governor has made Pennsylvania more competitive, attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating nearly 23,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth, and earning national recognition.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy , based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

, based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. Last year, according to a new analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth.

, the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth. Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

— the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.” Site Selection Magazine named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation.

The Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win, including a $10 million increased investment into the Pennsylvania First Program.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read the Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget in brief here.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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