Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring Triumphs at Luxe RED Awards

Luxe RED 2026

Legno Bastone Trecento "Tropea"

Legno Bastone Wins 2026 Luxe RED Reader's Choice Award. This is the 5th consecutive year the luxury flooring company has been honored.

100 Made In Europe”
— Legno Bastone
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legno Bastone is thrilled to announce its prestigious win at the 2026 Luxe RED Reader's Choice Award, having garnered over 70,000 votes from design enthusiasts and industry professionals. The awards ceremony unfolded with grandeur at The Mart, situated in Chicago's renowned Design District, on April 15th.

Attending the esteemed event were Legno Bastone's President, Frank Guido, accompanied by his wife, Courtney, and Marketing Director, Jaime Jorgenson. Their presence underscored the brand's dedication to excellence and innovation in the world of luxury flooring.

A Night to Remember-
Following the ceremony, attendees were invited to celebrate this achievement at Marshall's Landing. The gathering allowed guests to collect their awards and capture memorable photo moments, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie among industry leaders.

The evening culminated with the official SKS Reception, hosted from 8:30 to 10:30 P.M., held in the newly awarded showroom on the first floor of THE MART. This reception provided a unique opportunity for guests to explore the showroom's cutting-edge designs and innovative displays.

About Legno Bastone-
Legno Bastone is synonymous with quality and craftsmanship in luxury flooring. With a commitment to sustainable practices and exquisite design, the company continues to set benchmarks in the industry. Winning the Luxe RED Reader's Choice Award is a testament to Legno Bastone's unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled products that transform spaces.

Looking Ahead-
Legno Bastone extends heartfelt gratitude to its supporters and the voters who made this recognition possible. The company looks forward to continuing its journey of innovation and excellence, promising to deliver even greater achievements in the years to come.

Jaime Jorgenson
Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring
+1 239-206-1898
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Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring Triumphs at Luxe RED Awards

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Jaime Jorgenson
Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring
+1 239-206-1898
Company/Organization
Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring
168 Commercial Boulevard
Naples, FL, Florida, 34104
United States
+1 239-919-7030
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About

Legno Bastone, a legacy spanning five generations since the late 1800s, remains committed to the age-old European traditions of craftsmanship in flooring. Each floor is meticulously hand-crafted and custom-designed, embodying wider widths and longer lengths for a seamless, elegant look. Our products transcend mere flooring, evolving into "Custom Designed Furniture for Your Floor." With a focus on the highest quality wood, Legno Bastone's wide plank flooring guarantees aesthetic appeal and durability. Explore our exclusive collections: Dolce Vita, European Elegance, La Famiglia, and Vino.

Legno Bastone Wide Plank Flooring

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