Level 3 Construction and MirKa Investments Deliver 19 Affordable Homes in Carlsbad 2 Months Ahead of Schedule

Daytime exterior of La Costa Family Apartments, a 19-unit affordable housing community in Calrlsbad, California. The building features a stucco façade, horizontal siding, and private balconies. La Costa Family Apartments is a 19-unit affordable housing community in Carlsbad, California. Shown here at dusk, it showcases contemporary design, articulated façades, and illuminated private balconies. La Costa Family Apartments, a 19-unit affordable housing community in Carlsbad, California offers spacious apartment homes. This unit's open-concept living and kitchen area offers natural light, modern finishes, and a functional layout. Level 3 Construction Ian Mahon, President and CEO of Level 3 Construction

Second collaboration between the builder and affordable housing developer accelerates delivery of new LIHTC homes for Carlsbad residents

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level 3 Construction, Inc., a leading general contractor specializing in multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects, today announced the completion of the La Costa Family Apartments, a $5.8-million Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) community in Carlsbad. The company delivered the ground-up project to San Diego-based affordable housing developer MirKa Investments, LLC in just 10 months—two months ahead of schedule.

“Completing the La Costa Family Apartments ahead of schedule reflects the strength of our partnership with Level 3 Construction. Their responsiveness, communication, and ability to coordinate multiple contractors efficiently made this possible,” said Kursat Misirlioglu, CEO of MirKa Investments. “This project was a true team effort, and delivering these homes early is a win-win all around. Families will be able to move into affordable homes sooner, and we’ll be able to generate rental income faster.”

This project comes at a time of significant need for affordable housing across San Diego County. According to a 2026 report by the County of San Diego, more than half of renting households (54%) spend over 30% of their income on housing, with over a quarter paying more than half of their income for rent. In addition, the San Diego Housing Federation notes that the County remains short more than 134,500 affordable rental units, highlighting the persistent gap between housing supply and demand for lower and moderate income families. La Costa Family Apartments and addresses both the shortage and cost-burden pressures, providing new below market-rate homes to the community.



Expert Construction Oversight Significantly Speeds Project Delivery

Level 3 Construction oversaw all phases of the buildout, from foundation work to final interior finishes. By procuring materials early, maintaining schedule discipline even when weather conditions were unfavorable, and working in lockstep with its subcontractors and the design team, it ultimately delivered the project about 17 percent faster than initially planned.

“When we take on a project, our goal is to exceed our client’s expectations. La Costa Family Apartments demonstrates what thoughtful planning, disciplined execution, and strong, active collaboration can achieve,” said Ian Mahon, president and CEO of Level 3 Construction. “Working hand in hand with MirKa Investments and the broader project team, we built high-quality, well-designed homes that we are proud of and will serve Carlsbad residents for years to come.”

La Costa Family Apartments marks the second affordable housing community that Level 3 Construction has built for MirKa Investments in the past year. Their first project was South River Village, a 43-unit affordable housing community in Oceanside. Based on the success of that project, the developer was confident hiring Level 3 Construction to complete this development on time and within budget.

La Costa Family Apartments Now Leasing

La Costa Family Apartments is located at the intersection of La Costa Avenue and Camino de las Coches; it sits adjacent to The Nest at La Costa, a market-rate neighborhood developed by Woodside Homes, and within walking distance of the La Costa Town Square shopping center. Designed by San Diego–based Starck Architecture, the 19-unit community includes one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring spacious layouts, abundant natural light, modern appliances, and durable finishes. Three of the ground-floor units are ADA-compliant.

Homes at La Costa Family Apartments are reserved for households earning 30%, 50%, 60%, and 80% of the area median income (AMI) or below and are available for immediate occupancy. For leasing information, interested parties may contact Perla Garibay of Hyder Property Management at 760-891-6460.

About Level 3 Construction, Inc.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Vista, California, Level 3 Construction, Inc. specializes in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable-housing projects. Unlike a typical general contractor, Level 3 Construction employs its own skilled trades team, ensuring superior quality, attention to detail, and efficiency throughout every phase of construction. This integrated approach has made the company a trusted partner for regional developers, global hospitality brands, real estate investors, and architects seeking excellence, predictable timelines, and cost-effective solutions. With its impressive portfolio of ground-up and renovation projects – and its growing roster of repeat clients – Level 3 Construction continues to set the standard for construction excellence in California.

About MirKa Investment, LLC

MirKa Investments, LLC is a proven leader in developing and managing affordable multifamily housing communities throughout California. With 16 successfully closed projects and 21 more in various stages of development, MirKa continues to demonstrate unparalleled expertise in creating sustainable housing solutions. MirKa’s track record of success reflects its unwavering commitment to creating inclusive communities where residents can truly thrive.

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