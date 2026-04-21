The Ashe Announces Grand Opening Celebration in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ashe will host its highly anticipated Grand Opening on May 13, 2026, welcoming prospective residents, partners, and the local community for an evening designed to reflect a more refined approach to mountain living.The event will offer an immersive introduction to The Ashe, featuring a vibrant showcase of local cuisine alongside craft cocktails, mocktails, and regional brews. Guests will experience the community through personalized tours, a presentation of available residences, and a preview of amenity spaces, all brought together in a dynamic, celebratory setting.To mark the occasion, The Ashe is highlighting a signature incentive: residents who move in by August 2026 will be entered for the opportunity to win a two-year lease on a 2026 Ford Bronco—an experience designed to reflect both adventure and elevated living.Attendance is limited, and advance RSVP is required to secure your place at www.theashegrandopening.com Located in Asheville, The Ashe offers a collection of apartment homes and carriage homes designed with intention, blending modern comfort with sophisticated finishes and a seamless connection to the surrounding landscape. The community reflects a thoughtful balance of privacy, design, and lifestyle—crafted for those seeking something more from where they live.With strong interest and limited availability, The Ashe is actively welcoming applications and scheduling tours.About The AsheThe Ashe is a luxury residential community in Asheville offering a refined mix of apartment homes and carriage homes. Designed with a focus on elevated living, comfort, and thoughtful detail, The Ashe delivers a distinctive residential experience complemented by premium amenities and a connected lifestyle.“The Ashe was designed to offer an elevated approach to mountain living that feels both refined and deeply connected to Asheville’s character, " said Chris Urso, Managing Partner, URS Capital Partners. “From the architecture to the experience of the community itself, every detail was intentional. This Grand Opening is an opportunity to step into that vision and feel what makes The Ashe truly unique.”Attendance is limited, and advance RSVP is required to secure your place at www.theashegrandopening.com

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