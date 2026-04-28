Kicksite Launches Gold Standard Scholarship Program to Foster the Future of Martial Arts

Kicksite announces new Gold Standard martial arts scholarship program

Martial arts school owners and instructors are encouraged to nominate deserving youth martial arts students

...every student deserves the opportunity to grow, build confidence, and be part of something meaningful, regardless of their financial situation.” — Jason Neef, Kicksite CEO

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kicksite, a leading martial arts software and website services provider, today announced the launch of its new Gold Standard Scholarship program. Through the scholarship program, Kicksite aims to support the future of martial arts by recognizing youth martial arts students who embody commitment, growth, and make a positive impact on those around them.In 2026, recipients of Kicksite’s Gold Standard Scholarship will receive financial assistance and support for their martial arts training in the form of monthly tuition payments made directly to the martial arts school where they are enrolled. Potential recipients can be nominated by owners and instructors at the school where they train. The nomination window is now open and nominations can be submitted through Friday, July 17th by visiting kicksite.com/scholarship Beyond the physical benefits, martial arts training has long been associated with positive mental and emotional development as well. Children and teens who participate in martial arts are instilled with discipline, confidence, resilience, and even behavioral improvement. Through the Gold Standard Scholarship program, Kicksite seeks to remove financial barriers and create opportunities for students and their families who may not otherwise have access to the structured training environments that can help them discover these benefits.“While our business focus is helping owners and instructors manage their academy, it’s not our sole purpose,” said Jason Neef, Kicksite CEO. “Our overarching mission at Kicksite is to cement martial arts as a lifelong pursuit for every human being on the planet. We believe the Gold Standard Scholarship program helps us take a confident step in that direction, recognizing that every student deserves the opportunity to grow, build confidence, and be part of something meaningful, regardless of their financial situation.”For more information about the Gold Standard Scholarship, full eligibility requirements and selection criteria, or how to nominate a student, visit kicksite.com/scholarship or email hello@kicksite.net.About KicksiteKicksite is a top-rated martial arts software system, built purposefully and exclusively for the management of schools that teach Jiu-Jitsu, Taekwondo, Karate, MMA, and other martial arts and combat sports. Founded in 2007, Kicksite is trusted by thousands of martial arts schools around the globe and is proud to be independently owned, dedicated to providing best-in-class customer service to businesses of every size. To learn more or start a free trial, visit www.kicksite.com

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