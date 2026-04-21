Voices of Note Continues 2026 Season with Pride Month Programming in Cobb County

Season includes a special Smyrna Pride performance by Atlanta Women’s Chorus and a closing act of the celebration from Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus at Mable House

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voices of Note , the parent organization of the Atlanta Women’s Chorus (AWC) and the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus (AGMC), continues its Spring 2026 season with two Pride Month performances that celebrate belonging, visibility, and the transformative power of music. Audiences are invited to experience Chosen Family from the Atlanta Women’s Chorus and Beyond the Yellow Brick Road, a dynamic collaboration between the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus and Yacht Rock Schooner. Together, these performances reflect Voices of Note’s ongoing commitment to artistic excellence, community connection, and storytelling thatresonates across generations and identities.Both choruses will take part in Pride Month programming in connection with Smyrna Pride in Cobb County. The Atlanta Women’s Chorus will offer a special performance as part of the Smyrna Pride Festival, while the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus, with Yacht Rock Schooner, will now serve its closing act at Cobb County’s Mable House Barnes Amphitheater.“The Chosen Family concert speaks to something deeply human and especially meaningful during Pride Month,” said Dr. Melissa Arasi, Artistic Director of the Atlanta Women’s Chorus. “This concert honors the people and communities who make us feel seen, supported, and loved, and it celebrates the many ways belonging is created beyond traditional definitions of family.”Atlanta Women’s Chorus – Chosen FamilyWhen: June 6, 2026, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.Where: Church at Ponce and Highland, 1085 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306Featuring songs that have defined generations, Beyond the Yellow Brick Road celebrates Elton John’s enduring legacy as a pop culture legend, musical innovator, and queer icon. With AGMC’s signature vocal power and stage presence alongside Yacht Rock Schooner’s devoted following and live-performance energy, the concert promises a larger-than-life evening that blends musical excellence with pure entertainment.“This show is a collaboration that brings together heart, spectacle, and pure joy,” said Donald Milton III, Artistic Director of the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus. “Yacht Rock Schooner is an extraordinary band, and we’re thrilled to share the stage with them again for a concert that celebrates Elton John’s enduring legacy as both a musical icon and a cultural force.”Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus with Yacht Rock Schooner – Beyond the Yellow Brick RoadWhen: June 13, 2026, 7:00 p.m.Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheater, 5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton, GA 30126Through these performances, Voices of Note continues to use music as a vehicle for celebration, reflection, and social connection. The organization’s spring programming reflects its belief that performance can create space for both joy and meaning, whether through the intimacy of a concert centered on belonging or the exuberance of a Pride finale filled with iconic music.“Voices of Note exists to bring people together through experiences that are artistically excellent and deeply personal,” said David Aurilio, Executive Director of Voices of Note. “During Pride Month, that mission takes on a special resonance as we create space for joy, reflection, visibility, and connection through music. We are proud to show up in both Atlanta and Cobb County with programming that honors belonging, affirms identity, and reflects the fullness of our community.”Tickets and additional information are available at www.voicesofnote.org

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