Xebia Named OutSystems Partner of the Year 2025 in the Americas for Agentic AI

Xebia

Our focus has been on building the capabilities and expertise needed to support that shift so organizations can embed AI into their core processes and see measurable impact.” — Preetpal Singh, Xebia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xebia , a global AI-first digital transformation and engineering partner, today announced it has been named the OutSystems Partner of the Year 2025 for the Americas in the Agentic AI category. This award spotlights Xebia’s leadership in building and scaling enterprise-grade AI capabilities and for achieving the highest number of AI-trained professionals in the OutSystems ecosystem.The company is the only partner in North America to receive this recognition. It reinforces Xebia’s position as a leader in Agentic AI and its commitment to helping enterprises adopt business models where human and autonomous agents work together to drive productivity and efficiency.Xebia’s recognition in this category is rooted in its deep and sustained investment in capability building as a top-rated Premier Training Partner. Since 2020, Xebia has trained over 3,000 professionals through 200+ bootcamps led by its dedicated team of expert trainers, establishing a strong foundation for large-scale certification success. Xebia’s continued leadership in the OutSystems ecosystem is further reinforced by Bryan Minton’s recent recognition as an OutSystems MVP, highlighting the company’s strong culture of expertise, community contribution, and innovation. In addition to Bryan, Xebia proudly celebrates three more OutSystems Champions—Murali Manohar Vembar, Keerthana Kanan, and Neha Sheikh—whose ongoing contributions exemplify the same high standards of excellence within the community. This collective commitment has directly enabled Xebia to lead the ecosystem with the highest number of Agentic AI certifications.As a Premier OutSystems partner with 700+ consultants—and with 6 consecutive Partner of the Year awards, 4 Innovation Awards, and 17+ industry recognitions—Xebia proudly celebrates 14+ years of partnership with OutSystems across both talent development and delivery.“This recognition reflects the progress our customers are making as they move from exploring AI to applying it in real business environments,” said Preetpal Singh, Group Managing Director, Products & Platform Engineering at Xebia. “Our focus has been on building the capabilities and expertise needed to support that shift so organizations can embed AI into their core processes and see measurable impact. It’s also a reflection of the investment we’ve made in building AI skills at scale across our teams. We’re proud to support our customers on that journey.”As organizations move beyond early-stage pilots, the focus is shifting toward execution and becoming Agentic Enterprises. Companies are looking for ways to integrate AI into core applications and processes without adding complexity or slowing delivery. This requires a combination of platform expertise, deep engineering experience, and scalable implementation models.“Xebia’s recognition as Partner of the Year in the Agentic AI category and their commitment to advancing AI skill across the OutSystems ecosystem highlights their role in helping organizations operationalize AI and agentic systems with confidence”, said Ben Yerushalmi, SVP Partners & Alliances at OutSystems. “By combining deep technical expertise with a strong focus on what customers need, Xebia supports the development of secure, resilient, and adaptable agentic systems. With an emphasis on governance, scalability, and continuous learning, they enable organizations to move with OutSystems from experimentation to production-ready AI, aligned with business priorities.”Through its longstanding partnership with OutSystems, Xebia enables organizations to rapidly design, build, and scale modern applications that incorporate AI capabilities. By combining low-code development with generative AI and intelligent automation, Xebia helps clients accelerate development cycles, improve operational efficiency, and modernize their digital environments.Building on this momentum, Xebia continues to invest in advancing its AI capabilities, with plans to further expand certifications and deepen expertise across its teams through the year.About XebiaXebia is a global AI-first, digital transformation, and engineering partner. With over 25 years of experience and a team of 4,500+ professionals across 16 countries, Xebia specializes in Artificial Intelligence, Data and Cloud, Intelligent Automation, and Digital Products and Platforms. With a strong focus on engineering excellence and a people-first culture, they equip organizations to apply emerging technologies that accelerate business innovation and drive sustainable competitive advantage. Xebia leads with a responsible and human-centric approach to AI, ensuring organizations shape a better tomorrow for all.

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