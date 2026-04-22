MediaMint Introduces AIRA, an Assessment Platform to Enable Enterprises to Gauge AI Readiness

MediaMint

Company expands its Agentic Growth Services with a rapid, evidence-based diagnostic that benchmarks AI maturity and delivers actionable roadmaps

Most organizations are not struggling to adopt AI, they are struggling to operationalize it at scale,” — Rajeev Butani, CEO of MediaMint

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaMint , an Agentic Growth Services company, has introduced AIRA (AI Readiness Assessment), a diagnostic solution designed to help enterprises evaluate their AI maturity from early experimentation to scaled adoption. Unlike traditional self-assessments or consulting-led audits, AIRA combines internal inputs with external evaluations to deliver a more objective and evidence-based view of AI readiness.As interest in Agentic AI continues to grow, many organizations remain stuck in pilot stages and struggle to translate initiatives into sustained outcomes. Industry research highlights the scale of this challenge. McKinsey reports that nearly two-thirds of enterprises remain in pilot mode, while Wipro’s Data4AI research finds that up to 80 percent of AI initiatives fail to scale due to gaps in data readiness and structured assessment.AIRA is designed to address this gap by providing a clear, objective view of the organization's current AI Maturity and the steps they can take to advance their AI readiness. AIRA combines a rapid diagnostic with automated analysis of company websites and external sources to deliver a comprehensive view of AI readiness. The questionnaire spans critical pillars, including strategy, technology, data, governance, talent, culture, and innovation, offering a structured snapshot of an organization’s current maturity.These inputs are then validated against publicly available signals of the organization’s AI‑related activities, drawn from company websites and external sources. This validation is performed through a dual‑input scoring model that helps reduce the bias often found in self‑assessments. The assessment generates a composite maturity score on a scale of 0 to 100, classifying organizations into four distinct stages: Novice, Explorer, Pacesetter, and Trailblazer.This approach enables AIRA to deliver a credible, transparent assessment that highlights strengths, identifies gaps, and provides a clear path to accelerate AI adoption without the cost, complexity, or data access requirements of traditional AI audits.“Most organizations are not struggling to adopt AI, they are struggling to operationalize it at scale,” said Rajeev Butani, CEO at MediaMint. “The real shift is toward Services as a Software, where agentic intelligence and human expertise come together to deliver outcomes, not just tools. That is the foundation of how we have built our platform, including Mia, and how we help enterprises move AI from pilots into production.”“AIRA was designed to bring objectivity and speed to that journey,” said Pratyush, Co-Founder of DataBeat and Chief Data Officer at MediaMint. “It gives leadership teams a clear benchmark of where they stand today, along with a practical roadmap to advance their AI maturity in a structured and measurable way.”Each assessment is completed in minutes and produces a professional, shareable report designed for executive and board-level leadership. The report includes an executive summary, strengths, areas of opportunity, and a tailored three-phase roadmap spanning immediate-, mid-, and long-term initiatives.AIRA builds on MediaMint’s experience supporting organizations across media, technology, retail and digital platforms with Agentic services. AIRA is available to enterprises globally with assessments completed in as little as two to three minutes. For more information and to start your AI Readiness Assessment, please visit: https://aira.databeat.io/ About MediaMintMediaMint is an AI-powered Growth Services company that empowers leading organizations across Media, Entertainment and Technology Sectors with Front Office operations across Sales, Marketing, Customer Experience and Client Success. Through its unique Services-as-a-Software model, MediaMint embeds human and Agentic AI assistants to productize services into solutions that deliver quantified, repeatable outcomes. Global publishing, media/entertainment, platform, retail & e-commerce, and agency brands rely on MediaMint as their operating layer for growth. MediaMint was founded in 2010 and operates globally. For more information, visit https://www.mediamint.com

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