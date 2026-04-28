Lazer Logistics’ Chris Bennett to Speak on Fleet Technology and Yard Operations at ACT Expo

About

Lazer Logistics is North America's leading provider of yard management and logistics solutions, operating across 750+ sites with 5,800+ professionals and 11,000+ fleet assests. For nearly 30 years, we've helped the country's top retailers, manufacturers, and distributors take control of the yard--the most overlooked and highest-impact point in the suppy chain. Our full-service model spans spotting, shuttling, gate management, trailer leasing, and drayage, all powered by LLOS, our proprietary operating system that drives visibility and performance at scale. We also lead the industry in sustainable opertions, with 3M+ EV miles driven, 30M+lbs of CO2 abated, and $33M+ in customer fuel savings. Click below to learn more.

https://www.lazerlogistics.com/