Triton Tools Returns to Australian Ownership and Expands North American Availability Through Crimson Tools

Triton Routers TRA001 2400W Dual Mode Plunge Router

Crimson Tool named exclusive US distributor for iconic Triton lineup as Timbecon acquires global Triton brand

We see Triton as a brand with a strong legacy and a clear future.” — Hague Haswell

ELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crimson Tool today announced a dual milestone for Triton Tools enthusiasts across North America: the appointment of Crimson Tool as the new authorized distributor for a core lineup of Triton products, coinciding with the acquisition of the global Triton brand by Australian woodworking company Timbecon. Together, these developments mark a renewed commitment to Triton's availability, parts support, and long-term product development in the US and Canada.

Triton Returns to Its Roots

Founded in Australia in 1976, Triton Tools built its global reputation on practical innovation and a deep understanding of woodworkers' needs. Melbourne-based Timbecon — with over 35 years of experience serving the woodworking community and a portfolio that includes Sherwood, Torquata, and Melbourne Tool Company — has acquired the Triton brand, restoring it to Australian ownership.

"We see Triton as a brand with a strong legacy and a clear future," said Hague Haswell, Managing Director of Timbecon. "It was built on a deep understanding of woodworkers, and that's exactly where we come from. Our role is to build on that foundation and continue investing in the areas that matter most."

Crimson Tool Appointed North American Distributor

As part of Timbecon's regionally aligned distribution strategy, Crimson Tool has been appointed the authorized distributor for Triton tools and genuine replacement parts across the United States and Canada. The partnership ensures continuity of supply for the large installed base of Triton tools already in workshops throughout North America, while expanding dealer access to new units.

"The Triton lineup represents some of the most trusted tools in the woodworking market," said a spokesperson for Crimson Tool. "We're excited to support the brand's loyal customer base by ensuring dealers have access to new products as well as the parts needed to keep existing machines running for years to come."

Products Now Available Through Crimson Tool:

TRA001 2400W Dual Mode Plunge Router

The TRA001 has earned a devoted following among professional woodworkers, cabinetmakers, and serious hobbyists for its built-to-last engineering and workshop-friendly design. Key features include dual mode functionality that switches between plunge and fixed-base modes with a single button, a built-in router lift with integrated table-height winder, above-table bit changes via automatic spindle lock, and a polycarbonate dust shield for improved operator safety.

SuperJaws Portable Clamping System

The iconic SuperJaws delivers up to 1,000kg (2,200 lbs.) of clamping force with a clamping range of 0–955mm (0–37½"), all from a portable, powder-coated all-steel frame. Foot-operated clamping frees both hands for full control of the workpiece, while the tripod base provides stability on uneven surfaces. Reversible sliding jaws with urethane facings offer a protective, slip-resistant grip, and the quick-release legs allow setup and breakdown in seconds.

TWX7 WorkCentre

The TWX7 WorkCentre is a versatile, portable woodworking station that forms the foundation of Triton's modular system. Its included clamping table insert features 40 holes for bench dogs and clamps, built-in power with a knee-off stop safety switch, and self-leveling screws for a perfectly flat work surface anywhere. The WorkCentre folds compactly for transport and supports up to 330 lbs., with a range of drop-in modules that transform it into the tool the job demands.

TWX7RT001 Router Table Module

Designed exclusively for the TWX7 WorkCentre, the Router Table Module drops in without tools and instantly creates a full-featured routing station. An extruded aluminum main fence with adjustable side fences and rear-mounted micro-adjusters delivers precise fence positioning, while rotating cruciform jointing spacers, four quick-set featherboards, an integrated dust port, and a bit guard round out a professional-grade setup. Compatible with all three Triton plunge routers — the TRA001, MOF001, and JOF001.

Availability

Crimson Tool is distributing the Triton lineup immediately through its US and Canadian dealer network. Part of the broader Triton product range is available now, with the full lineup expected by fall 2026.

All existing warranties, spare parts, and customer support remain in place. Customers may contact Triton support at supports@tritontools.com.

For dealer inquiries, contact Crimson Tools directly at info@crimsontoolsllc.com.

Triton Dual Mode Precision Plunge Router TRA001

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