Amp Gym Celebrates More Than 10 Years of Transforming Fitness for All Ages in St. Augustine

Locally owned and operated, Amp Gym looks forward to next ten years serving the community through personal fitness and training focused on health and wellness.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amp Gym , a St. Augustine-based fitness facility dedicated to helping members achieve their personal health goals. Since opening in 2014, Amp Gym has become a cornerstone for fitness in the community, serving a diverse clientele ranging from young adults to seniors, as well as individuals recovering from injuries or living with special limitations.Founded by fitness expert Neil Chandler and guided by Fitness Coordinator and Master Personal Trainer Matt Nigut, Amp Gym has grown from a modest 8,500-square-foot facility with two employees to more than 15,000 square feet staffed with eight dedicated trainers. The gym offers a comprehensive approach to health and wellness, including personal training , group fitness, martial arts, and tailored programs designed to improve longevity, mobility, and quality of life.“Amp Gym was founded to fix a broken fitness industry,” said Matt Nigut, “We saw too many gyms offering trendy workouts without long-term results, programs that didn’t allow members to age safely, or guidance that wasn’t focused on injury-free living. Our approach is different — we want our members to build a fitness ‘retirement account’ that protects what they have and helps them live life on their terms.”Amp Gym specializes in coaching adults 55 and older, as well as clients managing pre-existing injuries or mobility challenges. Approximately 50% of members are over 55, while the other half are younger adults recovering from injuries or seeking safe, effective programs. Each new member begins with a fitness assessment, followed by private sessions with a personal trainer to design a program tailored to their abilities. Members then graduate to group sessions at their fitness level before progressing to independent workouts.“The most important measure of success in personal fitness,” Nigut explains, “is asking yourself: Are you living the life you want without limitation? Does your fitness routine serve your quality of life?”Amp Gym’s programs emphasize strength training, conditioning, balance, and mobility. One standout success story includes an 86-year-old client who, after only three months of training, completed a walking tour of Paris despite initial mobility challenges — a testament to Amp Gym’s commitment to long-term health and independence.Owner Neil Chandler, who brings over 40 years of martial arts and 30 years of fitness coaching experience, said, “Health and fitness start from the inside out. True fitness is a balance between body, mind, and spirit. As long as we give each equal training, we will be on the path of health.” Chandler’s holistic approach combines Eastern medicine techniques with modern training and nutritional science to offer a truly integrated fitness experience.Amp Gym’s philosophy centers on preparing members for future health, preventing injury, and allowing people to focus on what matters most — family, lifestyle, and living life to the fullest. By blending exercise, nutrition, and recovery, the team at Amp Gym ensures clients achieve not just short-term goals, but long-term vitality.“Over the past 10 years, I’ve personally trained more than 2,000 clients,” Nigut added. “Seeing them gain confidence, improve their mobility, and reach goals they didn’t think were possible is why we do what we do.”For more information about Amp Gym, its programs, or training options, visit https://www.amphardcoregym.com/

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