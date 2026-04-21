Amanda Demanda Launches the Trucking Accident Strategy Academy for High-Stakes Litigation Training for Trial Attorneys

Trucking Accident Strategy Academy, April 28, 2026, in Miami, Florida

Advanced Litigation Training Program Set for April 28, 2026 in Miami, Florida, Hosted in Partnership with the Miami-Dade Trial Lawyers Association

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the launch of the Trucking Accident Strategy Academy (TASA), an advanced litigation education platform dedicated to elevating the practice of attorneys who represent victims in serious trucking accident cases. The inaugural event is scheduled for April 28, 2026, in Miami, Florida, and is being hosted in partnership with the Miami-Dade Trial Lawyers Association.Founded by nationally recognized trial attorney Amanda Demanda , TASA was developed in collaboration with respected leaders in the field, including Felipe Blanco, Michael A. Haggard, and Stephen F. Cain. Together, they helped shape the inaugural program and assemble a faculty of experienced trial lawyers and industry experts who will deliver practical, high-level instruction rooted in real-world litigation strategy.A New Standard for Trucking Accident Litigation TrainingUnlike traditional continuing legal education programs, TASA is designed to go beyond surface-level instruction. The academy advances the strategy, skill, and science behind trucking accident litigation by providing attorneys with actionable insight into the investigation, regulatory framework, and trial strategies that define high-stakes commercial vehicle cases — from the first days of a case through trial preparation and resolution.The 2026 program is built for attorneys who want to sharpen their expertise across the most consequential issues in trucking litigation. The academy's curriculum is designed to cover:- Trucking Accident Case Investigation- FMCSA and DOT Regulatory Violations- ECM / Black Box Data Analysis- Commercial Insurance Coverage Strategies- Accident Reconstruction and Crash Analytics- Trial Strategy in Catastrophic Trucking Cases These topics reflect the complex, technical, and high-exposure nature of commercial vehicle cases — and the level of preparation that victims deserve from the attorneys who represent them.Built Around Recognition, Education, and StrategyTASA was built around three core objectives: recognition, education, and strategy. On the recognition front, the academy is designed to promote excellence among attorneys who demonstrate genuine experience and commitment in this space. Educationally, the program delivers cutting-edge instruction on the legal, technical, and regulatory issues defining modern trucking accident litigation. And from a strategic standpoint, the academy equips lawyers with the practical tools used in high-exposure cases, ensuring that victims of trucking accidents are represented by attorneys at the highest level of preparation.The 2026 program features a distinguished faculty of speakers, including:- Amanda Demanda of Amanda Demanda Law Group- Erich Breedlove of Quality Forensic Engineering- Michael A. Haggard of The Haggard Law Firm- Stephen F. Cain of Stewart Tilghman Fox Bianchi & Cain- Dax A. Bello of Stewart Tilghman Fox Bianchi & Cain- Miriam Fresco Agrait, Managing Partner of Amanda Demanda Law Group- Felipe Blanco of RBC Wealth Management- Pedro P. Echarte of The Haggard Law Firm- Bridget Mercuri, Director of Earned Media and Public Relations at AmplifyAttorneys interested in attending the Trucking Accident Strategy Academy can register through the Miami-Dade Trial Lawyers Association. For more information about the event, visit www.callamandademanda.com/trucking-accident-strategy-academy About Amanda Demanda Injury LawyersAmanda Demanda Injury Lawyers is a personal injury law firm with offices in Miami, Tampa, and Houston, dedicated to fighting for victims of serious accidents and injuries. The firm serves clients across Florida and Texas, with a strong commitment to community advocacy and legal education.

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