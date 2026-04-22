City of Irvine Announces Recognition of Rodents Stop for Free Rodent Remediation and Cleanup That Helped a Local Family

Rodents Stop Reveals Public Health Focus as Irvine Honors Free Cleanup, Attic Work, and Home Exclusion for Family

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Irvine has presented a Certificate of Recognition to Rodents Stop in honor of the company’s community service and public health efforts following its recent pro bono work for a local family in need.The recognition was presented at the City Manager’s Office and highlights Rodents Stop’s response to a residential health and safety issue on Typee Way. According to the information provided, the company completed remediation services at no cost after a home was affected by severe rodent activity and unsafe biological conditions. The work addressed conditions linked to rats, mice, and a serious infestation that placed a vulnerable family at risk.Rodents Stop carried out a full scope of service designed to restore safe living conditions within the property. The project included cleaning, sanitation, home exclusion measures, and work tied to rodent proofing throughout the residence. The company also addressed contaminated areas connected to the attic and other parts of the home where rodent activity had created ongoing health concerns.The service effort reflected Rodents Stop’s emphasis on non-toxic solutions and long-term prevention. In addition to remediation, the project involved evaluating structural entry points that can allow rats and mice to return. The company’s approach focused on helping the family move from an unsafe environment to one that supported health, stability, and peace of mind.The recognition also acknowledges the team behind the effort, including Heather, David, and Zeev, whose work contributed to the successful outcome. Rodents Stop stated that its mission has always been to treat every home with the same care and attention it would give its own. The company has also been recognized by local publications, including being voted one of Orange County’s top pest control providers in 2019. The company added that while the City of Irvine’s recognition is meaningful, the most important outcome is knowing that a local family can now rest in a clean, safe, and healthy home."At Rodents Stop, we believe that a safe, rodent-free home is a basic necessity, not a luxury. We are deeply committed to the well-being of our local community and take pride in extending our help to those who need it most. We actively prioritize requests from senior citizens, individuals with disabilities, and low-income families, striving to provide essential restoration and protection services to those facing physical or financial challenges. Our mission is to ensure that the most vulnerable members of our community can live in a healthy, pest-free environment."The project also reflects the broader need for services related to infestation control, rodent room cleanup, attic restoration, insulation replacement, and preventive home exclusion in residential properties facing contamination and damage from rodent activity. By donating these services, Rodents Stop helped protect both housing conditions and public health.About Rodents StopRodents Stop is a family-owned specialist in non-toxic rodent proofing and attic restoration serving Greater Los Angeles and Orange County. The company focuses on permanent chemical-free solutions, including remediation, cleaning, insulation replacement, exclusion services, and restoration work designed to keep homes protected over the long term.

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