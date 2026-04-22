Brothers International Chooses SK Capital to Power Recapitalization and Accelerated Growth

Brothers enters its next phase of growth, leveraging SK Capital to expand its global footprint, enhance product offerings, and accelerate innovation.

SK Capital’s deep experience in food ingredients and proven track record of partnering with management makes them the ideal partner for our next phase of growth.” — Travis Betters, CEO/President

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brothers International Food Holdings LLC, a leading global provider of natural fruit ingredients to the food and beverage industry, today announced its recapitalization by SK Capital Partners ("SK Capital"), a New York-based private investment firm focused on specialty ingredients, following a successful partnership with Benford Capital Partners. The transaction positions Brothers for its next phase of growth, leveraging SK Capital’s sector expertise and resources to expand the Company’s global footprint, enhance product offerings, and accelerate innovation.SK Capital has acquired a controlling stake in Brothers International in partnership with founder Travis Betters, who will continue to serve as President/CEO. Mr. Betters, along with senior management, will retain significant ownership in the Company. Since founding Brothers International in 2001, Mr. Betters, together with a seasoned management team, has scaled the Company into a full-service provider of hard-to-source natural fruit ingredients and market-leading products, connecting a global network of growers, processors, and manufacturers across the food and beverage industry. This latest milestone underscores the Company’s continued evolution, strengthening its ability to serve customers, support suppliers, and compete more effectively in the market.Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Brothers International provides integrated sourcing, distribution, and value-added development solutions, helping customers navigate the inherent complexities of global fruit ingredients, including perishability, regulatory compliance, seasonality, and quality consistency. Through its subsidiary, Brothers All Natural , the Company also offers better-for-you freeze-dried fruit snacks, with a growing portfolio of branded and private label products serving leading retailers.Jack Norris, a Managing Director of SK Capital, stated, “We are highly impressed with the platform Travis and his team have built and are excited to support the Company’s next phase of growth. Brothers plays a critical role in the fruit ingredient supply chain, delivering integrated, end-to-end solutions spanning global sourcing, logistics, quality assurance, distribution, and product development. They are well-positioned to continue expanding their capabilities and benefiting from strong, long-term demand for natural and clean label ingredients.”Mr. Betters added, “SK Capital’s deep experience in food ingredients and proven track record of partnering with management makes them the ideal partner for our next phase of growth. Recapitalizing into SK Capital’s Flagship fund will enable us to accelerate growth and advance our long-term strategic priorities. Since our founding, our mission has been to be the fruit ingredient partner of choice. We are proud to deliver reliable, high-quality ingredients that help customers navigate complex global supply chains and we look forward to strengthening our position as a trusted partner to both customers and suppliers.”Rob Abrams, a Principal at SK Capital, added, “Brothers has established itself as a leading provider in the global fruit ingredients market, with a strong track record of growth that includes three acquisitions over the past four years. We look forward to supporting the Company’s continued expansion, both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions.”Brothers International Food Holdings, LLCBrothers International Food Holdings, LLC., headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a leading global provider of natural fruit ingredients and products for the food and beverage industry. The ingredient division of Brothers International includes Brothers Ingredients, Dennick FruitSource, Hosh International, and Food Partners which are full-service direct importers, distributors, and suppliers of bulk packaged fruit ingredients. Brothers International is also the parent company of Brothers All Natural, a business comprised of leading branded and private label freeze-dried fruit snacks. Both branded and private label products can be found at retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.brothersinternational.com SK CapitalSK Capital is a transformational private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the material sciences, specialty ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital manages funds with over $8.5 billion in aggregate commitments. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com Contact:Brothers International Food Holdings, LLCElaine NaumMarketing Directorenaum@brothersinternational.com(585)343-3007 x119

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