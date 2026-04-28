Tequesta Fine Art Photographer Hosts Book Signing and Conservation-Themed Artist Event

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QR code linking to RSVP page for Doreen McGunagle book signing and artist event in Tequesta Florida

Scan the QR code to RSVP for Doreen McGunagle’s book signing and artist event in Tequesta.

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Award-winning photographer Doreen McGunagle hosts a Tequesta event showcasing fine art nature photography and conservation storytelling.

My work is about more than capturing beautiful images—it’s about creating an emotional connection that inspires people to value and protect the natural world.”
— Doreen McGunagle Ph.D.
TEQUESTA, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine art nature photographer Doreen McGunagle, Ph.D., will host a book signing and artist event at the Artists’ Studio & Gallery of Tequesta, 222 U.S. Highway 1, Suite 7, Tequesta, FL, offering guests an opportunity to experience her conservation-focused photography and connect with the story behind her work.

The event will showcase McGunagle’s collection of fine art nature photography, featuring wildlife and landscapes that highlight the beauty and fragility of natural ecosystems. Known for her emotionally compelling imagery, McGunagle’s work invites viewers to form a deeper connection with the natural world while emphasizing the importance of environmental stewardship.

This event is part of McGunagle’s broader initiative aligned with the upcoming America 250 celebration, a national milestone reflecting on 250 years of history and heritage. Through her photography, she explores the role of national parks, wildlife, and protected landscapes in shaping American identity and the urgent need to preserve these environments for future generations.

“My work is about more than capturing beautiful images,” said McGunagle. “It’s about creating an emotional connection that inspires people to value and protect the natural world.”

Attendees of the Tequesta event will have the opportunity to:

>Meet the artist and hear the stories behind her images
>View limited-edition fine art photography prints
>Learn about conservation initiatives through her nonprofit, Global Voices for Nature
>Purchase signed books and artwork

McGunagle’s nonprofit, Global Voices for Nature, supports conservation education through visual storytelling, using photography to raise awareness about environmental issues and inspire action. The organization focuses on connecting people to nature through meaningful imagery and educational outreach.

As interest in conservation photography and nature-inspired art continues to grow, McGunagle’s work resonates with collectors, interior designers, and nature enthusiasts seeking artwork that is both visually striking and purpose-driven.

The event also reflects a broader cultural shift toward purpose-driven art, where collectors and audiences are increasingly drawn to work that conveys a deeper message and fosters environmental and social awareness.

The book signing and artist event will take place at the Artists’ Studio & Gallery of Tequesta. Guests are invited to attend, meet the artist, and experience a collection that blends fine art photography with conservation storytelling. To RSVP, scan the QR code.

For more information about the event and to explore Doreen McGunagle’s fine art photography, visit:
https://www.doreenmcgunagle.com/events/parks-preservation-first-edition-presentation-book-signing

Doreen McGunagle Ph.D.
Doreen McGunagle Fine Art
+1 561-310-7537
email us here
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Grand Canyon National Park | Conservation Storytelling Through Fine Art Photography

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Doreen McGunagle Ph.D.
Doreen McGunagle Fine Art
+1 561-310-7537
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Doreen McGunagle Fine Art
4440 PGA Blvd, Suite 600
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, 33410
United States
+1 561-310-7537
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Doreen McGunagle Fine Art is an award-winning fine art nature photography studio specializing in landscape and wildlife imagery that captures the emotional essence of the natural world. Through limited-edition, museum-quality prints—available in acrylic, canvas, and metal, all handmade in Italy—Doreen McGunagle creates impactful visual narratives that elevate interior spaces while inspiring a deeper connection to nature. Her work has been featured in curated exhibitions, galleries, and publications, and is recognized for its blend of artistic expression and environmental storytelling. Each collection reflects a commitment to conservation photography, highlighting the beauty, fragility, and interconnectedness of ecosystems across the globe. Doreen McGunagle is also the founder of Global Voices for Nature Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing conservation through photography, education, and storytelling. A portion of proceeds from her artwork supports the foundation’s mission to inspire environmental awareness and protect the world’s most vulnerable landscapes.

Doreen McGunagle Fine Art

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