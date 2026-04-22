AnywhereCommerce Announces ACtapTM Availability Across Fiserv, TSYS, Elavon, and WorldPay

Empower Sales Anywhere

Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available in AnywhereCommerce’s AnyPay platform, alongside Android softPOS support, across leading global processors

This expansion adds Tap to Pay on iPhone and SoftPOS on Android, helping partners with in-person acceptance. Using AnyPay, partners can deploy faster and scale across processors on a single platform” — Jeff Park, CRO at AnywhereCommerce

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AnywhereCommerce , a global leader in payment enablement and fintech solutions, today announced expanded ACtapTM availability, across Fiserv, TSYS, Elavon, and WorldPay. Tap to Pay on iPhone, a capability developed by Apple that enables merchants to accept in-person, contactless payments on iPhone with a supported payment app, is now available as part of AnywhereCommerce’s AnyPay platform, alongside softPOS support for Android devices.This release expands AnywhereCommerce’s ability to support partners seeking secure, scalable, and flexible in-person payment acceptance across multiple processing environments. With ACtapTM, partners can bring Tap to Pay on iPhone and Android softPOS to market through a unified platform designed for enterprise deployment.With support for iPhone and Android, the platform enables merchants to accept contactless payments within supported mobile apps, reducing reliance on traditional payment hardware. The solution supports major card brands, with regional support for additional networks where applicable.A Flexible Experience for Modern CommerceThe platform delivers a comprehensive suite of capabilities designed to meet the needs of ISVs, ISOs, PSPs, and enterprise merchants:• White-Label Ready: Fully customizable AnyPay SDK, AnyPay mobile POS, and AnyPay CloudPOS implementation options for partners across iPhone and Android experiences• Advanced Transaction Capabilities: Support for pre-authorization, incremental authorization, partial approvals, refunds, voids, and sales transactions• Offline Resilience: Store-and-forward capabilities help transactions continue during connectivity disruptions• Tokenization & Security: Tap-to-network token support helps enhance security and reduce fraud exposure• Digital Receipts: SMS and email receipt delivery for an improved customer experience• Flexible Settlement: Automated and manual batch settlement optionsBeyond payment acceptance, the platform also includes:• Flexible Merchant Boarding: API-driven, manual, and batch onboarding workflows tailored to partner needs• Sophisticated Billing Engine: Multi-level billing hierarchies with per-terminal, per-transaction, and per-day pricing models, together with white-label invoicing and export capabilities• Enterprise-Grade Security: Integrated HSM-as-a-Service and support for processor and network certification requirements• Partner-Centric Design: Built to support complex ecosystems spanning merchants, partners, ISVs, and payment service providers“This expansion brings Tap to Pay on iPhone together with Android softPOS support in a way that helps our partners modernize in-person acceptance without adding unnecessary complexity,” said Jeff Park, Chief Revenue Officer at AnywhereCommerce. “With AnyPay, partners can deploy faster, support more use cases, and scale across processor environments with a single platform strategy.”Expanding Modern In-Person AcceptanceWith availability across Fiserv, TSYS, Elavon, and WorldPay, AnywhereCommerce enables partners to support multiple acquiring environments while maintaining a unified integration strategy for in-person acceptance.The result is a future-ready offering that combines mobility, security, and flexibility, allowing businesses to accept contactless payments in more places and through more deployment models.Note: Tap to Pay on iPhone requires a supported payment app and the latest version of iOS. Update to the latest version by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Download and Install. Some contactless cards may not be accepted by your payment app. Transaction limits may apply. The Contactless Symbol is a trademark owned by and used with permission of EMVCo, LLC. Tap to Pay on iPhone is not available in all markets. For Tap to Pay on iPhone countries and regions, see developer.apple.com/tap-to-pay/regions.About AnywhereCommerceAnywhereCommerce is a global fintech company specializing in payment enablement, hardware, and software solutions. By bridging the gap between devices, platforms, and processors, AnywhereCommerce empowers businesses to deliver seamless payment experiences anywhere commerce happens.Media Contact:Jeff ParkJeff.Park@AnywhereCommerce.com(678-641-5343

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.