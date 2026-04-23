Rare Civil War Postal History to be Auctioned May 13th

Lot 3519 (Estimated at $7,500-$10,000), A striking allegorical patriotic design featuring Abraham Lincoln Lot 3525 (estimated at $5,000-$7,500) A satirical cartoon depicting an elephant as Uncle Sam tossing Jefferson Davis holding a Confederate flag, captioned “Jeff Davis ‘Seeing the Elephant’” Lot 3565 (Estimated at $2,000-$3,000), a colorful patriotic design, known as "The Snake of South Carolina" depicting an American Eagle destroying a Confederate flag and 13 Secessionist Serpents, with the Union Flag and Andrew Jackson in the background.

Both sides of Civil War politics are on full display in this collection of rare and visually striking mail from the 1860s United States conflict

As the country approaches its 250th anniversary, these envelopes remind us that public discourse, whether serious or satirical, has always been central to the American experience.” — Scott Trepel, President, Siegel Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rare Civil War Postal History to be Auctioned in New York CityOn Wednesday, May 13th 2026, Siegel Auction Galleries in New York City will offer an exceptional collection of Civil War patriotic and cartoon envelopes, offering both collectors and historians a rare opportunity to acquire original artifacts that vividly capture the spirit, humor, and tensions of the 1860s in America. The sale is being presented in anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the United States, providing a timely reflection of the nation’s long and complex journey.Produced during the Civil War, these illustrated envelopes (referred to as Patriotic Covers by collectors) served both as functional correspondence and powerful tools of communication. People were able to semi-publicly express their loyalty and beliefs during a deeply divided time by sending their mail out in envelopes adorned with striking images and bold messages.“This collection highlights how Americans expressed identity, loyalty, and even humor during a period of profound national crisis” says Scott Trepel, President of Siegel Auction Galleries. “As the country approaches its 250th anniversary, these envelopes remind us that public discourse, whether serious or satirical, has always been central to the American experience”The auction house highlights several lots up for sale, noted for both their rarity and visual appeal.Lot 3519 (Estimated at $7,500-$10,000) is one of many covers with a design in support of Abraham Lincoln. This particular item has a colorful allegorical design, it depicts an Abraham Lincoln bust surrounded by two mournful women, with Satan in background and an angel rising from the earth with a flowing streamer reading "Invested with Unlimited Power for Good or Evil" The woman at the left bears a similarity to Rebecca Pomroy, the nurse who looked after Tad and Mary Todd Lincoln after the death of Willie in 1862. The figure at the right consoling Rebecca is likely a version of Lady Columbia, the symbol of the nation. The flowing streamer with the phrase is a comment on the fact that people have unlimited capacity to do good or evil. In speeches, Lincoln sometimes touched upon the duality of good and evil in actions, such as saving the Union through the use of military force.Other items in the sale, such as Lot 3525 (estimated at $5,000-$7,500) take a more satirical tone. This item has a cartoon design depicting an elephant as Uncle Sam tossing Jefferson Davis holding a Confederate flag. It is captioned “Jeff Davis ‘Seeing the Elephant’”. The phrase "seeing the elephant" was first popularized by California miners in the 1840s and 1850s, where it came to mean having an experience as exotic as seeing an elephant but coming away with an experience not as advertised. In the context of the Civil War, soldiers thought that participation in the circus of war would give them special status back home, when in reality all it really brought was horrifying experiences. This envelope was addressed to Camp Butler, which was a training camp for U.S. Troops.Looking through this sale, the striking visual appeal of these historical items is evident. The auction house highlights Lot 3565 (Estimated at $2,000-$3,000) for this attribute. The envelope features a multicolored patriotic design depicting an American Eagle destroying a Confederate flag and 13 Secessionist Serpents, with the Union Flag and Andrew Jackson in the background. This design is known as the “Snake of South Carolina”, and is noted to be an exceedingly rare patriotic design.There are auction offerings depicting the Confederate side of the war as well, including Lot 3623 (Estimated at $10,000-$15,000) which features a skull and crossbones above the phrase “We Ask no Quarters”, a sentiment referring to a so-called total war without mercy, and no prisoners taken. This design appears on an envelope with two stamps issued by the confederate government and is the only recorded example of this design.The auction will take place on May 13th, with bidding available both in person and online. A fully illustrated catalogue is available for those interested in seeing more of this important collection.For more information, to request a catalog, or to register to bid, please visit www.siegelauctions.com ABOUT SIEGEL AUCTION GALLERIESSince its founding in 1930, Siegel Auction Galleries has become one of the highest-grossing stamp auction companies in the world and is the leading auctioneer in the U.S. Under Scott Trepel’s leadership as president, Siegel has generated nearly $900 million in sales.Siegel has broken multiple auction records with sales including the 1c Z Grill at $4.366 million, the Inverted Jenny plate block at $2.97 million, the Hawaiian 2c Missionary cover at $2.090 million, and the Inverted Jenny single at $2.006 million.Siegel is committed to ensuring the future of stamp collecting by providing free educational resources, developing innovative technology, and sharing the stories of collections with the public. Trepel is an authority in philately, producing thoroughly researched catalogues for auctions of some of the most prestigious stamp collections in the world. The firm’s website is also a valuable research platform for experienced and novice collectors alike, offering census data for rarities, scholarly research articles, pricing data, and additional information. For more information on the firm and upcoming sales, please visit www.siegelauctions.com

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