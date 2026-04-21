Koniag Government Services Welcomes New Distinguished Partner Imagineeer to its Strategic Partner Program

KGS Welcomes New Strategic Partner Imagineeer

[With our Strategic Partner Program] KGS is committed to building a collaborative ecosystem where small businesses can thrive.” — Carl Buffington, Chief Growth Officer at Koniag Government Services

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koniag Government Services (KGS) , a leading provider of innovative solutions to government agencies, proudly announces the expansion of its Strategic Partner Program. This initiative reinforces the company's unwavering commitment to supporting small businesses and enhancing service delivery for its customers. As part of this expansion, KGS is delighted to welcome Imagineeer, LLC , an innovative and agile small business specializing in AI-driven cybersecurity, autonomous operations, and data governance platforms for federal agencies. Imagineeer brings agencies, data, and teams together to build shared, scalable, production-ready solutions that modernize operations, transform legacy environments, and make AI real in government.KGS and Imagineeer form a uniquely powerful partnership and are successfully working together to implement Zero Trust frameworks, continuous monitoring, and AI-driven risk management across complex multi-cloud environments. Our combined leadership brings exceptional technical and governance expertise from cybersecurity, health, and defense programs - delivering the strategic insight and operational maturity needed to strengthen organizational security posture while driving sustainable modernization initiatives.Through the Strategic Partner Program, KGS aims to eliminate barriers for partner small businesses, enabling them to tap into new customers and opportunities. Unlike traditional transactional partnerships, KGS and its Strategic Partners share common cultural values, including loyalty, business ethics, commitment to excellence, employee growth, continuous improvement, and brand pride. Partners also share the responsibility of contributing to the program’s success.“KGS is committed to building a collaborative ecosystem where small businesses can thrive,” said Carl Buffington, Chief Growth Officer at KGS. “By partnering with exceptional companies like Imagineeer, we can combine strengths, foster innovation, and deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”Combining capabilities with its partners through the Strategic Partner Program, KGS creates a powerful synergy, offering customers a competitive edge and driving success across industries.“At Imagineeer, we believe the future of government is built on integrating data, operations, and AI into scalable, mission-ready capabilities. Our partnership with KGS allows us to combine trusted delivery with modern technology to help agencies move faster, operate more efficiently, and achieve measurable outcomes at scale," says Jose Arrieta, CEO, Imagineeer.For more information about Koniag Government Services and the Strategic Partner Program, please visit www.koniag-gs.com About Koniag Government Services (KGS)Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.

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