MLR Packaging Celebrates 25 Years of Independent, Relationship-First Service, and Sets Its Sights on National Expansion

MLR Packaging New Logo MLR - Everywhere You Need Us to Be #FindMLRFleet

While consolidation has reshaped the packaging industry, this Southern California distributor has stayed local, independent, and is just getting started.

We're still the local partner who knows your name, your floor, and what keeps you up at night, said Rollheiser. We just look a little sharper doing it. Same promise. New chapter” — Mike Rollheiser

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MLR Packaging Supplies and Equipment, a Southern California-based packaging supplies and equipment distributor, today marks its 25th anniversary. This milestone puts it in rare company in an industry increasingly dominated by national conglomerates and private equity rollups.Founded in 2001 by Mike Rollheiser with a straightforward premise: show up, do what you say, and treat every customer like a partner. MLR has grown into a $20M+ business serving manufacturers, distributors, and operations throughout Southern California. The company has built its reputation on what the industry's largest players have largely abandoned: owned local delivery fleets, reps who visit customer facilities, and relationships that don't reset with every sales cycle.Today, as the company unveils a refreshed brand identity at its 25th anniversary celebration in Fullerton, Rollheiser says the next chapter is about taking that model beyond California."The packaging industry has been on a consolidation tear for years," said Rollheiser. "Big companies are buying up regional distributors, stripping out the local relationships, and replacing them with call centers and tracking numbers. We went the other direction, and our customers rewarded us for it. Twenty-five years in, we're not just proud of what we've built. We're ready to prove it works everywhere."Built Differently — By DesignMLR operates its own company-owned delivery fleet, giving it direct control over the last mile in a way that carrier-dependent competitors cannot match. The company stocks up to two months of inventory per customer account, eliminating the supply chain disruptions that have plagued operations across industries. Its reps conduct on-site facility visits, ensuring product recommendations are matched to actual operational conditions rather than catalog guesswork. And when equipment fails, MLR services what it sells, getting customers back up and running without the runaround.Those differentiators, built over 25 years of supplier relationships and hands-on expertise, are the foundation of what Rollheiser believes is a model ready to scale.A New Brand for a New ChapterThe company's refreshed visual identity, unveiled tonight at MLR's anniversary celebration, is designed to reflect that forward momentum. The new brand mark, built around a precision-engineered graphic icon, signals the same company with sharper tools for what's ahead."We're still the local partner who knows your name, your floor, and what keeps you up at night," said Rollheiser. "We just look a little sharper doing it. Same promise. New chapter."About MLR PackagingMLR Packaging is a Southern California-based distributor of packaging supplies and equipment, serving manufacturers and operations since 2001. With an owned local delivery fleet, on-site customer service, and 25 years of supplier relationships, MLR provides the reliability and responsiveness that national competitors cannot match at scale. For more information, visit mlrpackaging.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.