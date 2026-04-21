Produxa Relaunches with Original Formula and Opens Affiliate Program for Automotive Enthusiasts and Content Creators

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Brand returns to roots with reformulated flagship detailer; invites automotive influencers and creators to join revenue-sharing partnership program

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Produxa, an automotive care brand with an established customer base of over 150,000 subscribers, today announced the official relaunch of its flagship product, Produxa Premium , alongside the opening of a new affiliate partner program for automotive content creators, enthusiasts, and industry professionals.The relaunch marks a return to the brand's original all-in-one detailing formula, the product that first built Produxa's reputation among car enthusiasts. The decision to restore the original formulation follows direct feedback from the brand's longtime customer community.Concurrent with the product relaunch, Produxa is formally opening its affiliate program , providing automotive creators and enthusiasts with an opportunity to earn commissions by introducing their audiences to Produxa Premium. The program is structured to reward partners at every level, from independent content creators and detailing professionals to automotive bloggers and social media influencers."We built Produxa for car people, by car people. The original formula is what our customers fell in love with, and bringing it back alongside an affiliate program felt like the right way to relaunch. By giving enthusiasts a way to share something they actually believe in and be rewarded for it."— Taylor Fain, Owner, ProduxaProduxa Premium is a multi-purpose automotive detailing product designed to clean, protect, and enhance vehicle surfaces in a single application. The product has accumulated a significant library of customer-submitted content from verified buyers, reflecting an engaged enthusiast community across the brand's social channels.Automotive content creators and industry professionals interested in joining the affiliate program can apply through the Produxa website at www.produxa.com . Program details, commission structures, and partner resources are available upon application.

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