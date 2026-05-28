Priority Hospital Group's Louisiana Extended Care Hospital and Acadia Extended Care Celebrate long term employees

Priority Hospital Group’s Louisiana Extended Care Hospital and Acadia Extended Care Hospital Celebrate Decades of Employee Dedication in Long-Term Acute Care

The longevity of our employees at Louisiana Extended Care Hospital and Acadia Extended Care Hospital truly defines our culture and success.” — Mark Rice

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priority Hospital Group (PHG), a regional leader in specialized Long-Term Acute Care (LTACH), proudly highlights the exceptional tenure of its employees at Louisiana Extended Care Hospital (LEC) and Acadia Extended Care Hospital (AEC), which celebrated its one-year anniversary under Priority Hospital Group management in November 2025. Specialized LTACH facilities like LEC and AEC play a crucial role in the healthcare continuum, providing extended, high-acuity care including ventilator weaning and complex wound treatment helping medically complex patients transition from critical care to long-term recovery and independence. The cornerstone of exceptional patient outcomes in Long-Term Acute Care is the stability and expertise of the clinical team. Long-term employees ensure continuity of care, deep institutional knowledge, and a steadfast commitment to the mission of healing. Priority Hospital Group is honored to celebrate the dedication and professionalism of this exceptional group of long-serving team members at LEC/AEC.Celebrating Significant Work AnniversariesLEC/AEC proudly recognizes the following employees for their significant service milestones:20+ Years of Service• Sam Ceasar, Therapy Tech (23 years)• Karen Jean, HIM Director (22 years)• Katherine Johnson, OT (22 years)• Lakeshia Wesley, HIM Assistant (21 years)• Sean Hebert, Therapy Manager (21 years)• Alesia Lamke, Administrative Assistant (20 years)16-19 Years of Service• Katie Andrew, LPN (19 years)• Maria Alvarez, RN Charge (19 years)• Lisa Bascle, Dietary Manager (18 years)• David Cyrus, RN Charge Nurse (started as an LPN) (17 years)• Jennifer Guidry, PT (16 years)• Kimberly Fontenot, Pharmacist (16 years)"The longevity of our employees at Louisiana Extended Care Hospital and Acadia Extended Care Hospital truly defines our culture and success," said Mark Rice, President of Priority Hospital Group. "Their decades of combined experience reflect the mission and values of Priority Hospital Group in providing the highest level of Long-Term Acute Care to the Lafayette and Acadia Parish communities. We celebrate their unwavering commitment to our patients."About Priority Hospital GroupHeadquartered in Bossier City, Louisiana, Priority Hospital Group is a leading inpatient and post-acute hospital management company. The organization operates eight long-term acute care hospitals across the Southern United States, including facilities in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas. PHG is dedicated to serving medically complex patients with specialized post-acute care, maintaining a commitment to the highest ethical standards and superior patient outcomes.

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