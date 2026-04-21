Grand Island Leaders Tap Local, State Programs to Develop More Than 1,200 Housing Units in Five Years

from left to right: DED’s Kelly Gewecke, Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele, GIAEDC President Mary Berlie, and GIAEDC Executive Board Chairman Jack Henry

For the past 15 years, leaders in the City of Grand Island (pop. 53,361) have created strategic plans for business and housing development as partners in a state program to enhance economic growth. Last week, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) recognized the city for continued leadership in the Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) program. DED’s Central Nebraska Development Consultant Kelly Gewecke honored local leaders for their work in the EDCC program on Thursday, April 16th. Grand Island earned EDCC certification in 2010 and was recertified in 2015, 2020, and 2025.

Grand Island is one of 36 Nebraska communities to qualify for the EDCC program, which was established in 2005. DED and the Nebraska Diplomats created the program to recognize communities for preparedness to attract new industries and expand existing businesses. Qualifying communities must create local development programs that engage business leaders and support an environment for economic growth. This includes documenting available sites and buildings, developing online marketing efforts, and implementing strategic planning. EDCC members may earn recertification in the program every five years.

“Grand Island is honored to receive recertification in the Nebraska EDCC program,” said Mary Berlie, president of the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation (GIAEDC). “We are incredibly grateful to the people in our community who make a real difference in the growth and expansion of our city.”

Since 2020, GIAEDC has continued developing the Build Grand Island program to create local housing opportunities. The program prioritizes new construction of owner-occupied, rental, and upper-story housing projects. The city received $1.2 million in 2025 from Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF) to provide matching grants for construction projects. Program funding and local investments have generated $6.7 million for workforce housing development, helping the community invest in the construction or rehabilitation of 1,267 housing units over the past five years.

The City of Grand Island received $5 million in funding from the Nebraska Rural Projects Act, which provides matching funds to build new rail-accessible business parks. In addition, the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority has developed the Railside Business Rental Assistance program, which provides 80% of rent payments for up to six months. The community also received $15.2 million from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program from the Federal Railroad Administration.

The city continues to focus on developing business assistance opportunities through Grand Island’s LB840 program. The Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act allows Nebraska municipalities, upon approval from voters, to collect local tax dollars for economic development projects. Over the past five years, the program has assisted in the expansion of GIX Logistics, Amur Equipment Finance, Dramco Tool Co. Inc., Hornady Manufacturing, the YWCA, and Hear Grand Island. LB840 also supported new business development for Vermeer High Plains, as well as providing promotional support for Grand Island’s My Town Docuseries, Business Blueprint, and Build Grand Island.

GIAEDC is currently investing in community projects to enhance regional quality of life, including the development of Conestoga Marketplace, Prairie Commons and Prairie District, Grand Island Casino and Resort, the Good Life District, and Camp Augustine.

The City of Grand Island issued more than $266 million in building permits from 2019 to 2024 for numerous projects, including the Grand Island Casino and Resort, an emergency room expansion at CHI Health St. Francis, and a FedEx distribution facility. Additional permitted projects include the JBS packing plant expansion, Grand Island Senior High School’s football stadium, and Target. The city issued a total of 92 commercial construction projects during this time.

Berlie attributed Grand Island’s recent economic growth to strong partnerships among local, regional, and state leaders.

“Growth does not happen by accident,” Berlie said. “It is the result of strong collaboration and continued investment in what makes Grand Island thrive.”

For additional information on the Economic Development Certified Community program, contact Ashley Rice-Gerlach at 308-665-0919 or ashley.gerlach@nebraska.gov, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/edcc/.