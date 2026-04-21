DED Director Larsen Highlights State’s Economic Development Achievements during News Conference with Gov. Pillen, Fellow Agency Leaders

On Monday morning, Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) Director Maureen Larsen joined Governor Jim Pillen and fellow members of the Governor’s Cabinet to spotlight successes in state government. Reviewing the administration’s economic accomplishments, Director Larsen highlighted its work to enhance business incentives, support startups, and strengthen Nebraska’s workforce. She also touted the progress of 6 Regions, One Nebraska—an initiative co-launched by the State and Nebraska Chamber in 2024 to encourage regional economic collaboration.

“These achievements are a testament to Governor Pillen’s commitment to Nebraska’s business community and to making sure our state’s youth know they have career opportunities right here at home,” said Director Larsen. “DED is dedicated to growing Nebraska’s economy and workforce, while making the state more affordable for all families. What we’re doing is working. The Good Life is open for business!”

Enhancing Business Incentives

DED advocated for The Grow the Good Life Act (LB 1165), which the Legislature passed and Governor Pillen signed into law this session. The legislation reinforces Nebraska’s commitment to economic growth by creating a highly compelling incentive package. Specifically, the Grow the Good Life Act provides the state with competitive economic development tools such as performance-based incentives, stronger employer retention strategies, and flexibility for childcare support.

At Governor Pillen’s direction, the State increased funding for the Business Innovation Act (BIA) programs this year. BIA programs provide matching grants to high-potential companies at every stage of growth—from prototype development to seed funding to product commercialization. Nebraska startups set a record by raising more than $527 million of venture capital funds in 2025, led by beneficiaries of the BIA program. BIA-supported businesses have a combined economic impact of nearly $1.2 billion annually, contributing more than $27 million in taxes to state and local governments each year.

DED is strengthening Nebraska’s workforce through the Good Life Is Calling campaign. The campaign is funding creative talent attraction proposals, organizing recruitment events, and connecting Nebraska’s students to great in-state careers. The state’s workforce development efforts helped Nebraska set a new record-high for employment for every month of reported data from January 2023 through November 2025.

In August 2025, DED hosted the largest-ever Governor’s Summit, which included the inaugural Governor’s Youth Summit. The latter event was created to connect Nebraska’s talented youth to careers in the state’s leading industries. The 2025 Governor’s Summit attracted more than 900 Nebraskans to Kearney, and the agency expects to exceed that attendance record at the 2026 event.

In 2024, the Governor’s Office, DED, and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry launched 6 Regions, One Nebraska. The initiative is encouraging a mindset of cooperation, rather than rivalry, among neighboring communities. The State is playing a supporting role, empowering regional leaders to find shared solutions to common challenges. Less than two years into its existence, 6 Regions, One Nebraska is already bearing significant fruit. Regional projects are underway to develop housing, add childcare capacity, and create a mobile lab to introduce students to careers in the trade sciences.

DED is working in tandem with fellow state departments to grow Nebraska. Highlights from other agencies relevant to the state’s economic development included:

Comments from Department of Revenue Director Jim Kamm on the state’s historic income tax cuts, which have dramatically improved Nebraska’s tax competitiveness. The state’s top tax rate will fall to 3.99% in 2027, down from 6.84% in 2022.

Remarks from Department of Transportation Director Vicki Kramer on Nebraska’s success winning federal awards, streamlining permitting processes, and building a fiscally conservative bonding program to expedite key construction projects. Speeding up transportation projects is spurring economic growth along the state’s freight corridors.

An update from Department of Water, Energy, and Environment Director Jesse Bradley on the state’s work on the Perkins Canal, which he termed “the most significant water infrastructure investment ever made by the state.” By increasing flows into Nebraska from the South Platte River, construction of the canal will provide the state’s agricultural producers with critically important water resources.

An overview of state workforce development initiatives from Labor Commissioner Katie Thurber. These include (1) ramping up the availability of apprenticeships, (2) rapidly expanding the Jobs for America’s Graduates program, (3) establishing the Elite 11 program to address the shortage of food animal veterinarians, and (4) creating the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance Credential to build a consistent, high-quality talent pipeline for manufacturers.