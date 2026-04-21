Zinn Hub Launches Projects and Freelancer Directory for Safer Global Hiring

One year in, the UK-founded platform adds project-based hiring, held funds, custom proposals, and a searchable directory of 20+ categories.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zinn Hub, the global freelance marketplace operated by Zinn Digital LTD, today announced the launch of two major new sections of its platform: Projects at https://zinnhub.com/projects , and the Freelancer Directory at https://zinnhub.com/freelancers . The launches mark the platform’s largest product release since it was founded in April 2025.Together, the two launches open up a complete project-based hiring workflow on top of Zinn Hub’s existing catalogue of fixed-scope Zinns (services). Zinnectors (buyers) can now either post a detailed project brief and receive tailored proposals, or browse the Freelancer Directory, review full profiles, and invite specific Zinners (sellers/freelancers) to submit a proposal on an open project.“The freelance market has always forced you into one of two lanes,” said Neil Lock, CEO and co-founder of Zinn Hub. “Either you buy a pre-packaged service off the shelf and hope it fits, or you post a job into the void and fight through an inbox of copy-paste bids. We’ve built something that actually works for both sides. Buyers get a proper brief-to-proposal flow with their funds held safely until the work is delivered. Freelancers get richer profiles, a directory that surfaces them to real clients, and the option to convert any proposal into a custom offer in a couple of clicks.”Funds held safely until the project is completeEvery project booked through Zinn Hub Projects is paid upfront at the point of acceptance, with funds held securely by the platform and released to the freelancer only once the work has been delivered and approved. The same protection buyers have always had on fixed-scope Zinns (services) now extends to bespoke project work.Zinn Hub supports three payment methods at checkout — Stripe, PayPal, and cryptocurrency via NOWPayments — giving businesses flexibility while keeping every transaction covered by the platform’s buyer protection.What’s new in ProjectsThe Projects section introduces a full end-to-end workflow for brief-based hiring:1. Project submissions — Buyers (Zinnectors) post a detailed brief in minutes, with scope, budget, deadline, category, and required skills.2. Tailored proposals — Freelancers (Zinners) respond with custom proposals, optionally attaching one of their existing services or drafting a Custom Project Offer inline.3. One-click acceptance — accepting a proposal automatically generates a Custom Project Offer and moves the project through to secure payment.4. Project thread — dedicated messaging between buyer and freelancer with file uploads, external links, and requirements requests, integrated with Better Messages.5. Reviews on completion — both parties can leave a review once the project is delivered, with reviews displayed prominently on the freelancer’s profile alongside the project context and value.6. Status tracking — clear project lifecycle from open, to in progress, to completed, visible to both parties throughout.What’s new in the Freelancer DirectoryThe Freelancer Directory is a fully searchable hub of every freelancer on the platform, organised by category:1. Browse by category — developers, designers, writers, marketers, video editors, AI specialists, and more across 20+ categories.2. Rich freelancer profiles — skills, portfolio, rates, availability, languages, location, response time, completion rate, full service catalogue, and verified reviews.3. Invite to Project — invite any freelancer directly to submit a proposal on one of your open projects with a single click.4. Unrestricted pre-sales messaging — discuss scope, ask questions, and share briefs before any commitment is made.5. Category landing pages — dedicated hiring pages for each category at /freelancers/category/{slug}/, designed to make it easy to find the right specialist fast.Built for both sides of the marketplaceFor buyers, the launches remove the friction of searching when you already know what you need — or of describing your project when you don’t know who’s best placed to deliver it. For freelancers, it opens a new stream of inbound opportunity and a proper stage on which to showcase their work.“The community we’ve built is exceptional, and this launch is really about giving them the tools they deserve,” added Natalie Lock, co-founder of Zinn Hub. “Our freelancers have been asking for a richer profile and a real directory where businesses can discover them. Our buyers have been asking for more confidence in who they hire and for protection on bespoke work. Projects and the Freelancer Directory deliver both — and they ship together deliberately, because they’re designed to work as one.”AvailabilityBoth the Projects section and the Freelancer Directory are live now and available to all registered users at no additional cost. Posting a project is free; Zinn Hub’s standard commission structure applies only when a proposal is accepted and work is completed.Post a project: https://zinnhub.com/projects Browse freelancers: https://zinnhub.com/freelancers Sign up: https://zinnhub.com What’s nextProjects and the Freelancer Directory form the foundation for a broader roadmap of upcoming features on Zinn Hub. Planned enhancements include:1. Hourly projects with time tracking — full support for hourly-rate engagements with integrated work logs and automated invoicing.2. Milestone-based payments and expanded escrow — multi-stage deliverables with funds released against each approved milestone.3. AI-powered freelancer matching — semantic matching that goes beyond simple skill overlap to surface the best-fit freelancers for every brief.Further announcements are expected throughout 2026.About Zinn HubZinn Hub is a global freelance marketplace operated by Zinn Digital LTD, founded in April 2025 by husband-and-wife team Neil and Natalie Lock. The platform was built in response to long-standing frustrations with the dominant freelance marketplaces — high fees, opaque pricing, and a race-to-the-bottom culture that left both buyers and freelancers short-changed. Zinn Hub was designed from day one around a fairer fee structure, transparent pricing, and a focus on quality over volume.The platform uses its own terminology — Zinns (services), Zinners (sellers/freelancers), and Zinnectors (buyers) — and connects businesses with skilled freelancers across digital marketing, design, development, writing, AI, video, and more. Zinn Hub is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and serves customers worldwide.Registered Office71–75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 9JQ, United Kingdom.Company Number: 16385785 • Incorporated: 14 April 2025.Follow Zinn HubX (Twitter): @ZinnHubLinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/zinnhubInstagram: @zinnhubTikTok: @zinnhubPinterest: pinterest.com/zinnhubFacebook: facebook.com/zinnhubYouTube: @ZinnHub

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