Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery Wins People’s Choice Award at Texas Whiskey Festival With Their Outstanding Whiskey Lineup

Iron Wolf and Hotscotch didn’t just win—they defined the night. This is what we do at Iron Wolf: create bold, memorable spirits and experiences that people genuinely enjoy and come back for.” — Jordan Watters

SPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery is proud to spotlight its bold Texas Bourbon and whiskey lineup, led by their uniquely sweet and spicy gold medal winning “ Hotscotch ,” butterscotch whiskey… and were crowned People’s Choice Award winner at the Texas Whiskey Festival held April 18, 2026.Voted #1 by festival attendees from across the state, the People’s Choice Award recognizes the distillery, experience and whiskey that resonated most with the public—making Iron Wolf and their whiskey lineup a clear crowd favorite of the more than 30 top Texas distilleries in attendance.“Iron Wolf and Hotscotch didn’t just win—they defined the night,” said Jordan Watters, CEO Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery. “There’s nothing out there like Hotscotch, it represents exactly what we aim to do at Iron Wolf: create bold, memorable spirits and experiences that people genuinely enjoy and come back for. Out of all the awards and accolades we have received for our distillery, brand and products, People’s Choice is the most cherished as it represents the voice of our customers… and they are what we’re all about in the end!”.Whiskey Lineup Highlights:• Bourbon (multiple Golds previous Texas Whiskey Festivals)• Straight Rye (limited special release)• Iron Hot cinnamon whiskey (Silvers previous Texas Whiskey Festivals)• Hotscotch butterscotch whiskey (Golds previous Texas Whiskey Festivals)About Iron Wolf Ranch & DistilleryFounded in 2017, Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery is a craft distillery located in Spicewood, Texas, offering a distinctive range of spirits including vodka, gin, rum, flavored whiskies, and bourbon. With over 30 awards to its name, including multiple Gold Medals for its flagships Hotscotch and Bourbon, Iron Wolf is a rising force in the spirits industry. Nestled on 15 acres in the Texas Hill Country, the distinctive distillery features breathtaking views, a laid-back atmosphere, and a venue designed for live music experiences. Visitors can enjoy Iron Wolf’s custom copper stills, expansive patios, craft cocktail bar and food trucks, and an inviting indoor venue, all set against the backdrop of Hill Country charm.

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