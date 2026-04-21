Ukraine's richest businessman to build €1.2 billion, 650 MW windfarm in Ukraine, strengthening energy system

Rinat Akhmetov's DTEK will build one of Europe’s largest onshore windfarms in its latest major investment in Ukraine's energy security.

KYIV, UKRAINE, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Wind project in central Ukraine designed to strengthen energy security

- NV survey shows DTEK accounted for 22% of total investments in Ukraine, made by the 150 largest companies since 2022

- Annual investments almost doubled in 2025 to €964 million, from 2024 in €530 million

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, is set to build one of Europe’s largest onshore windfarms – the 650 MW Poltavska windfarm – in its latest major investment in the country’s energy security. The total investment is expected to reach €1.2 billion.

Its subsidiary, DTEK Renewables, will install up to 100 wind turbines at Poltavska, located in Poltava, central Ukraine.

Once completed, the flagship project will make a major contribution to strengthening energy security by replacing generation capacity damaged or destroyed during russian attacks, while accelerating Ukraine’s transition to a cleaner, more decentralised power system.

DTEK recognised as Ukraine’s largest private wartime investor

The scale of the Poltava investment reflect's DTEK’s broader role as the leading private investor in Ukraine. Last week, business publication NV named DTEK as Ukraine’s largest private investor since the start of the full‑scale war – accounting for 22% of all investments made by the 150 largest companies since 2022.

Despite more than 220 Russian attacks on the company’s thermal power plants and significant damage to power grid infrastructure, DTEK has invested UAH 101.7 billion (€2.4 billion*) in Ukraine’s economy since 2022. This represents around 22% of the total UAH 454.7 billion (€9.7 billion) invested by more than 150 private companies included in the ranking.

DTEK’s annual investment in 2025 almost doubled to UAH 45.4 billion (€964 million), compared with UAH 23 billion (€530 million) in 2024, reflecting the further expansion of the company’s activities during wartime.

“Even in the face of constant attacks, we are restoring capacity, scaling renewable generation, and modernising grids, because a resilient energy system is the foundation of Ukraine’s survival and future prosperity,” said DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko. “With the full support of our shareholder, Rinat Akhmetov, we continue to invest during wartime, sending a clear signal: Ukraine remains attractive for investment today, and international partners have a real opportunity to help build a modern, European energy system.”

Between 2022 and 2025, the company directed investment towards supporting coal and gas production, developing decentralised generation, restoring generation facilities damaged by attacks, and modernising power grids. In total, UAH 35 billion (€834 million) was invested in restoring thermal generation and supporting coal mining, UAH 28 billion (€630 million) in renewable energy, UAH 19.7 billion (€469 million) in grid modernisation and network repairs, and UAH 16 billion (€392 million) in gas production.

During the war, DTEK commissioned 114 MW of new wind capacity at the Tyligulska wind farm in southern Ukraine and is currently building an additional 384 MW, bringing total investment in the project to €650 million. The company has also launched a 200 MW energy storage system — the largest in Ukraine — and is implementing further renewable energy projects.

These new decentralised projects will strengthen Ukraine’s energy resilience while contributing to European energy security and the clean energy transition, supporting deeper integration with EU energy markets and meeting the priorities of ESG‑focused investors.

* NOTE: Euro-UAH rates are based on the rate at the time of investment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.