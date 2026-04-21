Oregon Prepared Conference 2026 Brings Together Emergency Management Leaders from Across the State

With hundreds of emergency management professionals from across Oregon and beyond gathered at Sunriver Resort for the 2026 Oregon Prepared Conference, a three-day event focused on strengthening collaboration, advancing innovation, and building a ready and resilient Oregon.

Hosted by the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), the annual conference brought together nearly 350 Tribal, local, state, and federal partners, along with nonprofit and private sector stakeholders, to share best practices and address the evolving challenges facing emergency management.

This year’s theme—Communication, Collaboration, and Community—was reflected throughout the conference, from plenary sessions and breakout discussions to hands-on workshops and networking opportunities.

A Strong Start Focused on Partnership and Purpose

The conference opened with a renewed focus on the Oregon Department of Emergency Management’s Mission, Vision, and Values—emphasizing a commitment to collaboration, service, and building a ready and resilient Oregon. These guiding principles reflect a shared approach to supporting communities before, during, and after emergencies, and set the tone for meaningful conversations throughout the event. Attendees were also invited to engage in real-time discussion and feedback using this Slido poll (passcode: OEM), to shape dialogue and elevate voices from across the emergency management community.

The conference opened with remarks from Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read, who highlighted the importance of strong partnerships, public trust, and coordinated efforts in building resilient communities across the state.

Learning, Innovation, and Real-World Application

Over the course of the conference, attendees participated in a wide range of sessions designed to strengthen capabilities across the emergency management spectrum—from preparedness and mitigation to response and recovery.

The most popular sessions included:

Various plenary sessions

Emergency Operation Center Building, Layout, Fixing, IMTs, and Best Practices

Oregon State Sheriff’s Association Type 3 Incident Management Team

Community Organizations Active in Disasters & Long-term Recovery Groups as Infrastructure: Value, Opportunities, and Challenges as a Standing Partner in Oregon’s Disaster System

Drones on the Front Line: Real-World Like Unmanned Aircraft Systems Operations in Oregon Emergencies

Tribal Sovereignty and Cultural Protection in Emergency Management

Other topics include advancing Next Generation 9-1-1 and communications resilience, leveraging GIS tools like ArcGIS StoryMaps for public information, strengthening community-based recovery and resilience efforts, enhancing coordination through Incident Management Teams, addressing infrastructure vulnerabilities and emergency communications, and exploring emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence in emergency management. As well as hands-on pre-conference workshops that also gave participants practical experience with tools like the OEM Grants system, damage assessment processes, and behavioral health response strategies.

Collaboration Across the Whole Community

A hallmark of the Oregon Prepared Conference is its emphasis on whole-community engagement. Sessions highlighted the importance of working alongside Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COADs), Long-Term Recovery Groups (LTRGs), Tribal partners, and local jurisdictions to build sustainable systems before disasters occur.

Attendees also explored innovative approaches to:

Supporting individuals with access and functional needs during evacuations

Strengthening rural and agricultural resilience, including livestock preparedness

Improving community outreach and inclusive preparedness planning

Looking Ahead: Building a More Resilient Oregon

Plenary sessions and panels throughout the conference focused on the future of emergency management in Oregon, including modernization efforts, evolving threats, and the need for sustained investment in preparedness and infrastructure.

From discussions on the transition of the Oregon Emergency Response System (OERS) to OEM, to forward-looking conversations about energy security, disaster recovery housing, and community-led resilience, the conference emphasized the importance of continuous improvement and shared responsibility.

Connection, Recognition, and Shared Commitment

Beyond the sessions, the conference provided valuable opportunities for networking, collaboration and recognition of the professionals who serve Oregon communities every day. Attendees connected with exhibitors, participated in interactive workshops, and shared lessons learned from real-world incidents.

This year’s conference featured an expanded exhibitor presence, connecting attendees with critical resources, technologies, and partners that play a key role in advancing emergency management capabilities statewide.

As the conference concluded, one message remained clear: Oregon’s strength lies in its partnerships. By working together across disciplines and jurisdictions, the state continues to build a more prepared, responsive, and resilient future.

