The Orion Fund Awards $58,000 in 2026 Grants to Help California College Students Stay in School During Health Crises

The Orion fund Education. Health. Hope. From serious car crashes to life-changing cancer diagnoses, we provide a vital safety net for students facing medical challenges, ensuring they have the support needed to continue their education without interruption.

The Orion Fund awarded $58,000 in 2026 grants to 42 California college students across 11 campuses, helping those facing health crises stay in school.

No student should have to choose between their health and their education. These grants provide critical support so students can stay in school during medical crises.” — Pam Hirtzer, Board President and Co-founder

PIEDMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 20+ years | 70+ colleges | 500+ students | $800,000+ in direct grants awarded The Orion Fund today announced the recipients of its 2026 Annual Grant Program, providing direct financial assistance to California college students whose education is at risk due to serious illness or injury.This year, The Orion Fund awarded 42 grants totaling $58,000 to students across 11 college and university campuses statewide. These grants help students manage the financial impact of medical crises, allowing them to remain enrolled and continue working toward their degrees.Each year, The Orion Fund supports students age 32 and under attending community colleges, California State University campuses, University of California campuses, and private colleges statewide. Grants are designed to address urgent needs that arise during a medical crisis and may help cover medical expenses incurred during a medical event, short-term medical costs related to recovery, educational expenses associated with treatment and recovery, and essential living expenses.“For students navigating a serious health crisis, the financial strain can quickly threaten their ability to remain in school,” said Pam Hirtzer, Board President and co-founder of The Orion Fund. “These grants help remove immediate financial barriers so students can focus on healing and continuing their education.”The impact of this support is often life-changing for students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees.Graduate student Will said, “I’m incredibly grateful for The Orion Fund. When I didn’t know how I would pay for surgery after my injury, my surgeon told me about the organization. Their support helped cover the costs and relieved an enormous amount of stress, allowing me to focus on my recovery and my studies. The Orion Fund truly provides more than financial support. It provides a lifeline during an incredibly difficult time.”Another grantee, Marial, a PhD student, reflected on the lasting impact of receiving support during recovery.“I would like to share the exciting news that I am in good health,” Marial said. “I remain incredibly, unspeakably grateful to The Orion Fund. It was absolutely life-changing.”Founded in 2004, The Orion Fund has now awarded more than $800,000 in direct grants to over 500 students at more than 70 colleges across California. The organization remains entirely volunteer-run and focused on providing timely, compassionate assistance when students face medical crises that could otherwise force them to leave school.As medical costs and financial pressures continue to rise for students, The Orion Fund is working to expand its reach so more students can receive support during critical moments.To learn more about The Orion Fund or support its mission, visit TheOrionFund.org.About The Orion FundFounded in 2004 as a legacy to Orion Trott, a UC San Diego student who died of cancer at the age of 21, The Orion Fund provides direct financial aid to California college students age 32 and younger who are facing a serious health crisis. Entirely volunteer-run, the organization has awarded more than $800,000 in grants to over 500 students at 70+ colleges statewide, ensuring that health challenges do not derail educational goals.

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