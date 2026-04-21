Shilo gets the mobility they need to be fully independent in their career thanks to Vocational Rehabilitation service

Shilo George pulled down their sunglasses from the top of their head and slowly drove the pearly white 2023 modified Chrysler Pacifica out of the United Access cargo bay.

“I am so excited! It has 360-degree cameras! And it automatically parks for me. Wow! Am I in 2050?!,” George shouted from the driver side window. (George uses they, them pronouns.)

Let’s go back a little to explain this great event about George getting this amazing van.

George works hard at their job as a self-employed consultant on anti-oppression, trauma-informed care, diversity, equity and inclusion trainings and organizational change. George’s company, Lush Tumtum Consulting , means a great awakening of the heart and spirit in the Chinuk Wawa trade language.

Due to health and physical disability issues George used a manual wheelchair. But they weren’t able to carry containers of supplies into meetings with clients. George also had mobility issues in some locations. George turned down $10,000 in contracts because of the inaccessibility of the venue. Often, they had to pay someone to help them carry items, which was getting very expensive.

“I wanted to be independent and to be able to grow my business,” George said.

George contacted Vocational Rehabilitation (VR), a program of the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS). About a year ago, they started working with Katie Miranda, a VR Counselor, who George calls, “the angel of all angels.”

“I asked Shiloh what brought them to me and to give me their wish list,” Miranda said.

George did a lot of research into what would work and what would not work for them. They sorted through the options. It was decided that George would benefit from a power wheelchair. But the power wheelchair’s width and overall size would require a new vehicle outfitted for George to be able to get into it and to drive it.

Fast forward to this March. George is wearing a green and pink flower print dress and is seated in their new, shiny red power wheelchair, which they were getting used to maneuvering. George’s brightly decorated cane with peacocks painted on it was in their left hand. Katie Miranda sat opposite George on the couch in the siting area of United Access in East Portland. They were waiting for the final touches to be installed on the newly outfitted van.

This van gives George the mobility and independence they need to fully work at their job.

The team at United Access worked with George to help them drive the power wheelchair up the ramp and into the van and then into the driver’s seat. The steering wheel had some adaptations on it to make turning the wheel easier. The controls and the seatbelt had to be adjusted to their body and wheelchair. The cupholders needed to be moved. But the sunglasses holder worked just fine.

Miranda watched as George got adjusted to the van’s controls.

”Our job is to help people be independent. There was no reason not to make this happen. It’s what we are here for. I didn’t know all of the ins and outs of this. It was a team effort. We relied a lot on our community partners,” she said. The partners included: United Access for the van; All in One Mobility for the power wheelchair; JK Adaptations for the occupational therapy assessment: and Hammerly’s Great NW Drivers for the driver training.

As George got adjusted to the van, they had advice for people in similar situations: “A lot of people may not know Vocational Rehabilitation exists. Just ask VR for help. I was afraid at first to ask. I thought it would be too big or too expensive. Be brave and ask for help – and keep in contact with your VR counselor,” they said.

“I feel like my whole future is ahead of me now. My horizon is much bigger and brighter. I feel confident and grateful for everyone’s help,” George said.

And then, with that, Shilo George slowly drove the van out of the parking lot for their first test drive. With one more minor adjustment, the van will be heading home with George in about a week.

Learn more about ODHS Vocational Rehabilitation services at oregon.gov/odhs/vr.